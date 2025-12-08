iZafe Group: Monthly Newsletter - November: Momentum, Deliveries, and Continued Expansion

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / December 8, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - November marked yet another month of strong progress. New municipal rollouts, additional signed agreements, and continued growing interest all confirm that we are firmly establishing ourselves as one of the most attractive options for safe and digital medication management both in Sweden and across our expanding European markets, where interest is rising notably in the Netherlands. We continue to grow in usage, in partnerships, and in geographic presence, building steadily on the foundation laid throughout the year.

We are now working intensively to deliver as many Dosell units as possible before year-end. Each delivery contributes directly to our recurring revenue and is therefore central to meeting our communicated forecasts.

Sweden - More Municipal Rollouts, Strong Network Effects

Two additional municipalities launched Dosell in November, both with highly positive outcomes in a short time. One municipality has already placed an additional order for 15 units, clearly showing how the user experience translates quickly into concrete demand.

As we've heard before, the feedback has once again been unanimous:

"It's so user-friendly to operate, it meets all our needs, and the lightweight design is a big plus!"

In addition, five more municipalities have signed agreements to launch Dosell in December and January. During November, we also presented Dosell to 14 new municipalities, and we're seeing a strong network effect - more and more reference their neighboring municipalities using Dosell and share positive feedback, which strengthens both our credibility and our pipeline going into 2026.

Norway - First Public Procurement Won

Together with our new partner Vakt og Alarm, we have now won a public procurement in Norway that will bring Dosell to six municipalities starting February 1. This marks an important step in our ambition to establish ourselves in the Norwegian market in 2026, much like we have successfully done in Sweden this year.

Finland - Strong Presence and Growing Awareness

In November, we participated in KOPA 2025, Finland's largest trade fair for municipal home care and assisted living, together with our partner AddSecure. This gave us the opportunity to present Dosell to a wide range of decision-makers and once again, the response was clear:

"This is exactly the kind of solution we've been missing in Finland."

We have now finalized all technical preparations for launch, including integration with UMO/Enovation, training, and workflow configurations. We are fully ready to begin broader rollouts together with AddSecure, with a tested and integrated technical environment in place.

Iceland - New Market, Strong Partner

In November, we launched our new partnership with Skand in Iceland. Our new partner will work with both public and private sector stakeholders (B2B), as well as directly with consumers (B2C). Skand is a well-established player with strong drive and high ambitions, and we look forward to establishing Dosell in another new market where interest is already evident.

The Netherlands - Continued Growth After the Acquisition

Our Dutch subsidiary continues to grow steadily, and the integration is moving ahead rapidly. The team is working closely with both existing and new customers, and in November we increased the number of active units and initiated deployments with several new care organizations. This growth reaffirms Dosell's strong position in the Dutch market.

We are simultaneously driving multiple improvement initiatives in packaging, installation, and system integrations - all aimed at enhancing user experience and streamlining implementation. Our local presence continues to prove a strategic advantage, creating business value and strengthening customer relationships. Insights from the Netherlands are already proving valuable as we scale in other European markets.

ADDA - Procurement Reissued

The ADDA procurement process has been reissued following minor revisions - something that is common in larger framework agreements. The new deadline for submissions is January 5. For us, this is simply a shift in timing. Our work continues as planned, and several municipalities have already signaled their intention to procure Dosell once the agreement is in place.

Looking Ahead - A Strong Finish to the Year

As we enter the final month of the year, our focus is on delivering according to plan. On the agenda:

New municipal implementations

Rollout in five new municipalities in Sweden

Preparations for first customers in Norway (launching February 1)

Launch of Dosell in Iceland - both B2B and B2C

Continued growth in the Netherlands - new customers and more units

Ongoing pilot discussions and presentations in Sweden

Final submission for the ADDA procurement (January 5)

Ongoing technical integrations and support

Follow-up from the KOPA trade fair in Finland

Thank You for Your Support - We're Just Getting Started

We remain a small but highly dedicated team, and our strategy is clearly delivering results. With over 30 municipalities now using Dosell in Sweden, operations launched in five European countries, and a growing stream of new customers and deals, we head into 2026 with both momentum and direction.

Thank you for following our journey.

Together, we are building the future of medication management.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

SaviooHome

Attachments

Monthly Newsletter - November: Momentum, Deliveries, and Continued Expansion

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/monthly-newsletter-november-momentum-deliveries-and-continued-expansi-1115381