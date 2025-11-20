iZafe Group signs distribution agreement with Skand for the launch of Dosell on the Icelandic market

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 20, 2025 / iZafe Group AB (publ.)(STO:IZAFE-B) has signed a distribution agreement with Skand ehf regarding the launch and sales of the medication dispensing robot Dosell in Iceland. The agreement marks an important step in iZafe Group's continued Nordic expansion and means that Dosell is now being introduced in another European market with a clear need for safe and automated medication management.

Skand is an established player in medical technology and health services in Iceland, with team that has extensive experience in introducing innovative solutions within both the public and private healthcare sectors. Through this partnership, iZafe Group gains a locally rooted distributor with strong reach into professional care providers as well as the consumer market, creating solid conditions for broad and long-term market penetration.

As part of the agreement, Skand has placed an initial order of 300 Dosell units, with delivery scheduled during 2026. This volume is expected to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of approximately SEK 2-3 million when fully activated, depending on the distribution between B2B and B2C.

Iceland is characterized by a high degree of digitalization and a strong focus on patient safety and efficient care processes. A recent analysis estimates that around 8,700 people in Iceland receive their medications in pouch packaging, corresponding to just over 13% of the country's elderly population.

Skand has developed a launch plan that combines implementation within healthcare and home care with initiatives aimed at the consumer market. This two-track strategy enables Dosell to be introduced broadly and scalably in Iceland without depending on a single market channel.

Public healthcare and home care

The launch begins with selected collaborations within healthcare and home care to establish local reference cases and demonstrate the quality and efficiency gains Dosell provides. The focus is on improved adherence, increased safety and reduced workload for care staff.

Consumer and pharmacy market

In parallel, Dosell will be introduced through established sales channels targeting consumers and relatives. Skand's team has long experience in launching medical technology products in these channels, creating favourable conditions for rapid commercialization and broader market reach.

"We are very pleased to enter into this collaboration with Skand. Iceland is a market with a high level of innovation and a clear focus on patient safety. With Skand's local presence and experience, we see strong potential to establish Dosell as a leading solution both in the home and within the healthcare sector. This is another important step in our Nordic expansion strategy," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

"Dosell represents the future of medication management, and we are excited to deliver this innovation to the Icelandic market. Together with iZafe Group, we aim to make daily life safer and easier for patients, families, and healthcare professionals nationwide", says Bergur Bergsson CEO of Skand ehf.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

