iZafe Group AB has resolved on a directed share issue of class B shares of approximately SEK 19.8 million in order to accelerate the pace of sales and installations.

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / The Board of Directors of iZafe Group AB ("iZafe" or the "Company")(STO:IZAFE-B) has today (i) resolved to carry out a directed share issue of 20,868,973 class B shares pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2025, and (ii) resolved on a directed share issue of 39,236,014 class B shares, subject to subsequent approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting (together, the "Directed Share Issues"). Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release. Through the Directed Share Issues, iZafe will receive approximately SEK 19.8 million before transaction costs. The investors in the Directed Share Issues consist of a number of institutional and other qualified investors, including Meriti Ekorren Global, as well as certain existing shareholders of the Company, including Gästrike Nord Invest AB, WARDCO Invest AB, Eva Redhe, Junior Farma S.L and Exelity AB (publ). The proceeds from the Directed Share Issues are intended to finance a strengthening of the organization, which is expected to enable an increased pace of installations and sales.

The Directed Share Issues

The Board of Directors of iZafe has today resolved to carry out two directed share issues of class B shares, with deviation from the shareholders' pre-emption rights, of a total of 60,104,987 class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.33 per share. The Directed Share Issues will be carried out as two separate issues, whereby the Board of Directors of iZafe has resolved on (i) a directed share issue of 20,868,973 class B shares pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2025 (the "First Issue"), and (ii) a directed share issue of 39,236,014 class B shares, subject to subsequent approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting planned to be held on or around 12 March 2026 (the "Second Issue"). Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release. Through the Directed Share Issues, iZafe will receive approximately SEK 19.8 million before transaction costs. The Directed Share Issues are subscribed for by a number of existing long-term shareholders, including Gästrike Nord Invest AB, WARDCO Invest AB, Eva Redhe, Junior Farma S.L and Exelity AB (publ), as well as a number of external qualified investors, including the institutional investor Meriti Ekorren Global.

The subscription price in the Directed Share Issues has been determined through arm's length negotiations with the investors and corresponds to a discount of approximately 10.6 per cent compared to the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) of the Company's share on Nasdaq First North during the ten most recent trading days up to and including 18 February 2026.

The First Issue

The Board of Directors of the Company has today resolved on the First Issue of 20,868,973 class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.33 per share, pursuant to the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2025. The subscribers in the First Issue comprise a number of external qualified investors and existing shareholders.

The Second Issue

The Board of Directors of the Company has also today resolved on the Second Issue, which is subject to subsequent approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting, as it is not covered by the existing issue authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting held on 28 May 2025. The Second Issue comprises a total of 39,236,014 class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.33 per share. The subscribers in the Second Issue comprise a number of external qualified investors and existing shareholders.

Background and rationale for the Directed Share Issues

iZafe is in a growth phase and at the beginning of 2025, in connection with the Company communicating its forecast, the Company's ARR amounted to approximately SEK 1.7 million. At the beginning of 2026, ARR amounts to approximately SEK 10 million, in line with the previously communicated development trajectory. The Company has thereby established a stable base of recurring revenues.

Since the forecast was communicated, the business structure has been further strengthened. In the Netherlands, the previous distributor has been acquired and operations are now conducted in-house. In Sweden, the share of direct sales has increased. This means that the Company today receives a larger share of the recurring revenue per installed unit than what formed the basis for the previous forecast, which improves long-term earnings capacity. At the same time, the Company continues to develop its partner strategy in international markets. During 2026, increased activity is expected via partners in Iceland, Norway, Finland and Spain, while concrete opportunities have been identified in the United Kingdom and Denmark. The partner strategy is an important complement to direct sales and enables cost-efficient expansion into new markets.

In light of the improved earnings capacity per unit and a growing customer base consisting of more than 30 municipalities/customers in Sweden and 29 active customers in the Netherlands, the Board of Directors assesses that the Company's long-term revenue potential is greater than what has previously been reflected in the forecast.

In order to enable accelerated growth and realize this potential, the Company intends to strengthen the organization through approximately seven key recruitments within implementation, training, sales and product development in Sweden and the Netherlands, including a Country Manager in the Netherlands. A strengthened organization is assessed to be crucial to increase the installation rate, improve onboarding of new customers and strengthen competitiveness in larger tenders.

Against this background, the Board of Directors of iZafe has resolved to carry out the Directed Share Issues in order to enable this accelerated growth and strengthen the Company's position in a rapidly growing European market for digital medication management.

Potential impact on ARR and active Dosell units as a result of the Directed Share Issues

The Company assesses that the Directed Share Issues provide the Company with prerequisites to further increase the pace of sales and installations, provided that the Company's expansion plans, recruitments and organizational changes can be implemented successfully and according to plan. The Company will continuously monitor the fulfilment of its forecast regarding ARR and active Dosell units and publish any revisions to the forecast in connection with quarterly reports, or if a need arises.

Deviation from shareholders' pre-emption rights

The Board of Directors has carefully considered alternative financing options, including the possibility of carrying out a rights issue. The Board of Directors is aware that cash issues as a main rule should be conducted as rights issues and has taken into account the guidelines issued by the Swedish Securities Council's self-regulatory committee (ASK).

Following an overall assessment, and taking into account the prevailing market conditions, the Company's financial position and the Company's shareholder structure, the Board of Directors considers that, on objective grounds, it is in the interest of the Company and its shareholders to carry out the Directed Share Issues on the terms presented above. In its assessment, the Board of Directors has considered, inter alia, the following:

i) A rights issue would take significantly longer to execute, which may risk the Company missing the opportunity to raise capital that secures the Company's liquidity needs in the short to medium term, which could ultimately impair the Company's financial and operational flexibility and limit the Company's ability to invest in product purchases and recruit personnel, thereby limiting the Company's ability to capitalize on business opportunities.

ii) Through the Directed Share Issues, the Company can diversify and strengthen the Company's shareholder base with additional institutional and other qualified investors, which is considered beneficial for the Company, its long-term development and the liquidity of the share.

iii) A rights issue is also normally carried out at a customary, not insignificant, discount to the prevailing share price, and the Board of Directors assesses that a rights issue would likely have been carried out at a lower subscription price than the price determined in the Directed Share Issues, given the discount levels in rights issues carried out in the market recently. Furthermore, there is a risk of negative share price development during the process, particularly in light of the volatile and challenging market conditions, which in turn entails a risk that a rights issue would not be subscribed to a sufficient extent and thus would not provide the Company with sufficient capital.

iv) In light of current market conditions and the volatility observed in the stock market, the Board of Directors has assessed that a rights issue would also require significant underwriting commitments from an underwriting syndicate, which would entail additional costs and/or further dilution for shareholders depending on the type of compensation paid for such underwriting commitments. The Board of Directors also notes that there is currently increased regulatory uncertainty regarding the execution of underwriting commitments, which entails a risk that a rights issue could not be secured to the desired extent and thereby risk not providing the Company with sufficient capital.

v) The reason why existing shareholders have been included among the subscribers in the Directed Share Issues is that these shareholders have expressed and demonstrated a long-term interest in the Company, which, according to the Board of Directors, creates security and stability for both the Company and its shareholders. The Board of Directors assesses that participation from existing shareholders is of importance for a successful implementation of the Directed Share Issues.

Taking the above into account, the Board of Directors has assessed that the Directed Share Issues, on the presented terms, constitute a better alternative for both the Company and all shareholders than a rights issue. The Board of Directors' overall assessment is therefore that the stated reasons for the Directed Share Issues outweigh the reasons for a rights issue under the main principle and that the Directed Share Issues are deemed to be in the best interest of both the Company and its shareholders.

The subscription price has been resolved by the Board of Directors following arm's length negotiations between the Company and the investors. The Board of Directors assesses that the Directed Share Issues have been carried out on market terms and that the subscription price correctly reflects prevailing market conditions and demand.

Number of shares, share capital and dilution

If all class B shares in the Directed Share Issues are subscribed for, the number of shares and votes in the Company will increase by 60,104,987 from 370,486,350 shares (of which 600,000 are class A shares) to 430,591,337 shares (of which 600,000 are class A shares), corresponding to an increase in the share capital by SEK 3,005,249.35 from SEK 18,524,317.50 to SEK 21,529,566.85. Of the increase in the share capital, SEK 1,043,448.65 is attributable to the First Issue and SEK 1,961,800.70 is attributable to the Second Issue. The Directed Share Issues entail a dilution of approximately 13.96 per cent of the Company's share capital. The dilution effect is calculated as the number of new shares issued through the Directed Share Issues divided by the total number of shares in the Company after the Directed Share Issues.

Subsequent approval at the Extraordinary General Meeting

The Board of Directors' resolution on the Second Issue is subject to subsequent approval by an Extraordinary General Meeting planned to be held on or around 12 March 2026. Notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be published through a separate press release. Shareholders representing approximately 45 per cent of the votes in the Company have expressed their intention to vote in favor of approving the Second Issue.

Advisers

Nordicap Corporate Finance AB acts as financial adviser and LegalWorks acts as legal adviser to iZafe in connection with the Directed Share Issues. Aqurat Fondkommission AB acts as issuing agent in connection with the Directed Share Issues.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

This information is information that iZafe Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2026-02-19 08:40 CET.

