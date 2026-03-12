On February 17, 2026, the shares in iZafe Group AB (the "Company") were given observation status with reference to uncertainty in respect of the issuer's financial position.

On February 19, 2026, the Company disclosed that the board of directors had resolved on a directed share issue in two tranches. The second tranche was conditional upon approval by the general meeting of the Company's shareholders.

Today, March 12, 2026, the Company disclosed the resolutions from the extraordinary general meeting that had approved the board of directors' resolution on the second tranche of the directed share issue.

With reference to the above, Nasdaq Stockholm AB decides that the observation status for the Company's shares shall be removed.

Company name: iZafe Group AB Short name IZAFE B ISIN code: SE0003656834

For further information about this exchange notice please contact Enforcement & Investigations, telephone +46 8 405 70 50.