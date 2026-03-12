iZafe Group: Dosell AB Signs Framework Agreement with Adda Following the End of the Appeal Period

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) today announces that its subsidiary Dosell AB has signed a framework agreement with Adda Inköpscentral following the conclusion of the appeal period in the national procurement of medication dispensing robots. This enables municipalities and regions across Sweden to procure Dosell through Adda's framework agreement.

As previously communicated, Dosell was awarded a place in the procurement together with a limited number of suppliers. The procurement represents Sweden's first national procurement of medication dispensing robots and aims to provide municipalities and regions with a simple and quality assured way to implement digital solutions that enhance patient safety and improve the efficiency of medication management within healthcare and elderly care.

As the framework agreement has now been signed and will enter into force on March 31, municipalities and regions using Adda's purchasing central will be able to initiate call offs under the agreement.

Interest in medication dispensing robots is increasing as healthcare systems face major challenges related to an ageing population, workforce shortages and the need to strengthen patient safety. Digital solutions such as Dosell can help ensure the right medication at the right time while allowing healthcare staff to use their resources more efficiently.

"The fact that the framework agreement has now been signed means that municipalities across Sweden will have a structured and accessible way to implement Dosell through Adda's procurement. We see a clear increase in interest in digital solutions for medication management and look forward to contributing to safer and more efficient care together with municipalities and partners," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

The framework agreement enables municipalities and regions to conduct call offs during the agreement period in accordance with Adda's procurement terms.

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

