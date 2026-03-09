iZafe Group: Monthly Letter February - ADDA, Growth Capital and Preparations for Scaling

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 9, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - February has been a month where several important pieces have fallen into place for iZafe Group. We have been awarded a framework agreement in ADDA's national procurement of medication dispensing robots and at the same time secured new growth capital to accelerate sales, installations and international expansion.

Over the past few years, we have built a solid foundation with more municipalities, new markets and a growing partner network. With ADDA now in place and a strengthened organization, we are entering the next phase where the focus is on scaling deliveries of Dosell and meeting the increasing demand.

Sweden - ADDA opens the door for broader adoption

The most significant event in February is the award in Sweden's first national procurement of medication dispensing robots through ADDA. The framework agreement enables municipalities across the country to more easily procure Dosell via ADDA without having to conduct their own full procurement processes.

The standstill period runs until March 10, which means the agreement can be signed on March 11. We see this as an important milestone that creates new opportunities for broader adoption of Dosell in Swedish elderly care.

During the winter, many municipalities have been waiting for this decision before moving forward in their processes. February has therefore been relatively quiet in terms of new agreements, but we see the award decision as crucial for enabling several ongoing dialogues to move forward.

At the same time, some municipalities continue to conduct their own procurements outside ADDA. During February we have worked intensively with several such processes and hope to receive decisions in some of them during March.

Interest from municipalities remains strong. During February we conducted five additional product demonstrations and several tender presentations. We also continue to be contacted directly by municipalities interested in learning more about how Dosell can contribute to safer medication management.

An important milestone during the month is that a municipality previously working with another supplier has been running a pilot with Dosell since November. The outcome has been very positive and the municipality has now placed an order for an additional 40 units, thereby replacing its previous solution.

We have also initiated the onboarding of two new municipalities that will begin their implementations in March. At the same time, we see a clear trend where more municipalities are moving from pilot projects to broader deployment.

Growth capital to accelerate the next phase

During February, a directed share issue of approximately SEK 19.8 million was completed. The capital has been raised to further accelerate the company's growth.

The new capital will be used, among other things, to strengthen the organization, increase the installation pace of Dosell and meet the growing demand from municipalities and partners. With more markets and an expanding pipeline, the focus is now on ensuring that we have the right resources in place to deliver in line with demand.

The Netherlands - continued scaling

Development in the Netherlands continues steadily and the market shows clear structural growth. During February we held several meetings with healthcare providers on how Dosell can be scaled up following initial implementations.

In the coming months, approximately 30 new departments within existing care providers are expected to begin using Dosell.

We have also completed several integrations, including with the system Bprocare, which simplifies implementation within existing healthcare workflows.

To further strengthen our presence, we have now recruited a Country Manager for the Netherlands. The role will focus on developing both direct sales and partner relationships, while creating a more scalable commercial structure to support continued growth in the market.

Norway - ready for rollout

In Norway, everything is now prepared for the rollout in the six municipalities included in the procurement we previously won together with our partner Vakt og Alarm.

Vakt og Alarm is a committed partner that sees strong potential in Dosell and in how the solution can contribute to more efficient medication management in Norwegian home care. Demand for medication dispensing solutions in Norway is high, and together we see strong opportunities to grow in this market. During February we also submitted a bid in another Norwegian procurement.

Finland, Iceland and Spain

Together with our partners, work also continues in our other markets. In Finland, Iceland and Spain, ongoing activities are underway to develop collaborations, strengthen market presence and create conditions for future implementations.

Although we do not have specific news to report from these markets this month, the work with our partners continues in a positive direction, with a focus on developing partnerships, strengthening market presence and preparing for future implementations.

Looking ahead - a strong position heading into spring

With the ADDA award, new growth capital to strengthen the organization and continued strong demand, we are entering the spring with good visibility.

During March, the focus will be on finalizing the ADDA process, receiving decisions in ongoing procurements, launching implementations with new municipalities in Sweden, continuing the scaling in the Netherlands and supporting our partners in other markets.

We will continue to work purposefully to make Dosell a natural part of the future of medication management.

Thank you for following our journey.

