iZafe Group: Dosell Awarded Framework Agreement in Sweden's First National Procurement of Medication Dispensing Systems

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 26, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ) announces that its subsidiary Dosell AB has been awarded a framework agreement in ADDA's national procurement "Medication Dispensing Systems with Remote Care Platform 2025".

This marks Sweden's first national procurement of medication dispensing systems and remote care platforms. The framework agreement enables municipalities and regions across Sweden to procure Dosell's solution for safe, quality-assured and efficient medication management in home care settings without conducting their own procurement processes.

According to ADDA's procurement documentation, the estimated total annual value of the framework agreement amounts to approximately SEK 200 million. The estimate refers to the aggregated volume across all suppliers included in the framework agreement.

Dosell AB has fulfilled all administrative requirements, qualification criteria and all requirements relating to the procurement scope.

"This national procurement represents an important step toward establishing medication dispensing systems as a natural part of future healthcare and elderly care in Sweden. By consolidating the market within a national framework agreement, municipalities are given improved conditions to scale implementation, which can contribute to enhanced patient safety, reduced medication errors and more efficient use of resources within home care and community healthcare services.

It is positive for the market that multiple suppliers are included and can jointly drive development forward. For iZafe, being part of this first national framework agreement is of significant strategic importance. It provides access to a broad national market and we will now work purposefully to ensure that Dosell becomes the preferred choice for as many municipalities as possible," says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group.

The standstill period runs until 10 March 2026. Framework agreements may be signed once the standstill period has expired.

Contacts:

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Självständig Medicinering Hemtjänst

Dosell Awarded Framework Agreement in Sweden's First National Procurement of Medication Dispensing Systems

