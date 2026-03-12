Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.03.2026
WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834
Communiqué from the Extraordinary General Meeting of iZafe Group AB

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / March 12, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - An Extraordinary General Meeting was held in iZafe Group AB, reg. no. 556762-3391 (the "Company"), on 12 March 2026 at the Company's office. The Extraordinary General Meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 19 February 2026 regarding a directed issue of up to 39,236,014 class B shares.

The directed share issue constitutes the second part of the capital raise that was announced through a press release on 19 February 2026.

The first part of the directed share issue, comprising 20,868,973 class B shares, which was resolved by the Board of Directors pursuant to the authorization granted by the General Meeting, has already been registered with the Swedish Companies Registration Office (Bolagsverket) and Euroclear Sweden AB.

Through the second part of the directed share issue, which was approved at today's Extraordinary General Meeting, the Company's share capital will increase by a maximum of SEK 1,961,800.70 through the issuance of up to 39,236,014 class B shares at a subscription price of SEK 0.33 per class B share.

In total, the Company will receive approximately SEK 19.8 million before transaction costs through the directed share issues.

Following registration of the second part of the directed share issue, which is expected to take place shortly, the number of shares in the Company will amount to 430,591,337 shares, divided into 600,000 class A shares and 429,991,337 class B shares. Following registration of the second part of the directed share issue, the Company's share capital will amount to SEK 21,529,566.85.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

