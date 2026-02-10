iZafe Group: Monthly Update January - Broad Momentum and the Launch of a New Platform

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - 2026 has kicked off with continued high pace and several important developments in both the Swedish and international markets. With many parallel initiatives and rollouts underway, we are strengthening our presence, deepening partnerships, and continuing to build for broader deployment of Dosell, with an even greater focus on scalability and flexibility.

We enter the year with a strong pipeline, an increasing number of inbound requests, and the launch of our new remote care system and display solution - which has been very well received.

Sweden - Growing demand, more procurements, and continued expansion

In Sweden, both interest and market maturity continue to grow. We are now seeing several parallel procurements in addition to the national ADDA tender, a clear indication that medication dispensers have become an integrated part of future healthcare. Several municipalities are also referring to the joint digitalization initiative Handslaget from SKR, which promotes broad implementation of proven welfare technologies - a movement in which Dosell is perfectly aligned.

We continue to maintain strong dialogue with both new and existing municipalities. While lead times are often long due to necessary processes, risk assessments, and anchoring, we are well positioned in many of these. In January, several new quotes and agreement proposals were sent out, and one of our existing customers has already placed a new order for 40 units, along with 15 of our newly launched displays for greater flexibility.

We also conducted five additional digital demonstrations in January and continue to receive new inquiries on an ongoing basis.

The tender submission for Sweden's first national framework agreement for medication dispensers via ADDA was completed on time by January 5. We also participated in a bid presentation and expect feedback in February. Several municipalities have already signaled their intention to procure Dosell as soon as the agreement is in place.

At the MVTe fair in Stockholm, we launched our remote care platform together with our new modular display. This unique solution makes it possible to use Dosell even for patients who previously could not benefit from a medication dispenser - for example, due to cognitive impairment or a need for more visual guidance.

The response has been very positive. Several municipalities have already requested quotes for the full solution, and we see this as an important complement that can further broaden the target group and increase the value per unit.

Norway - From contract to implementation

Our partnership with Vakt og Alarm has now entered the next phase. The procurement we won with six municipalities began as planned on February 1, and the focus is now on training and implementation. We estimate the initial rollout to include around 100 units and look forward to tracking its progress together with our partner.

The Netherlands - Growth and customer satisfaction

In the Netherlands, our development continues steadily. In January, we signed scale-up agreements with several existing customers and conducted joint evaluations of the implementations. All evaluations confirm high satisfaction, which is also reflected in our latest customer survey: 82.5% of users report being satisfied or very satisfied and would recommend Dosell to others. Several concrete improvement suggestions have been received and are now being implemented.

We have also been contacted by several new potential clients and are engaged in active discussions for pilots and future rollouts. The structural tailwind in the Netherlands is clear - medication dispensers are on their way to becoming the norm in home care, and demand is growing rapidly.

We consider the Netherlands one of our most important markets in Europe. The country has approximately 600,000 patients who receive their medications in dose rolls, compared to around 300,000 in Sweden, which represents a target group twice the size. Additionally, the time from decision to actual implementation is often much shorter than in other countries, offering strong potential for faster growth.

In 2026, we are investing aggressively in the Netherlands by strengthening our local presence. The recruitment of a dedicated Country Manager is in its final stages, with the goal of building a strong local team and scaling the business in pace with sales.

Dosell has also now been approved for inclusion on Digizo.nu - the Dutch national program focused on the broad implementation of proven digital and hybrid care solutions. The program helps healthcare organizations identify effective, validated technologies that deliver real value for patients, users, and professionals. Being listed on Digizo.nu serves as a quality mark, streamlining adoption among new clients and increasing our visibility with both public and private care providers throughout the country.

Iceland - Early-stage groundwork

Preparatory work is underway for a potential market entry in Iceland, where our local partner is engaged in discussions with key stakeholders in both the pharmacy and municipal sectors. There is growing interest in Dosell, and the Icelandic market is characterized by clear national structures, which creates good conditions for coordinated implementation over time.

WHX in Dubai

We are currently participating in the World Health Expo (WHX) in Dubai - the world's largest healthcare exhibition. The aim of our participation is to meet potential partners and distributors, network with international stakeholders, and identify new opportunities for further expansion.

Looking Ahead - An exciting 2026 has only just begun

We are starting the year with strong momentum and clear visibility. With new markets, stronger solutions, more implementations, and strategic collaborations in place, our focus now is to turn these opportunities into concrete growth. In February, we are prioritizing:

Securing additional agreements

Awaiting ADDA allocation decisions

Starting several planned implementations in February and March

Continued follow-ups in Norway, Spain, Iceland, and Finland

Thank you for following our journey!

