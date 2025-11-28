Board Member Increases Shareholding in iZafe Group

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / November 28, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - iZafe Group AB (publ.) announces that Board Member Anna Håkansson on 27 November 2025 increased her shareholding in the company through the acquisition of 150,000 shares at a price of SEK 0.69 per share. The shares were acquired through her wholly owned company.

The purchase follows an additional acquisition of 100,000 shares made in October. After the latest transaction, Anna Håkansson's total holding, via her company, amounts to 250,000 shares in iZafe Group.

Anna Håkansson was elected to the Board at this year's Annual General Meeting.

"I have chosen to increase my shareholding as I see a clear direction for the company and strong potential in the journey we are now undertaking," says Anna Håkansson, Board Member of iZafe Group.

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com

Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12



iZafe Group AB (publ.)

David Bagares gata 3

111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com

www.izafegroup.com

eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Anna H 2

Attachments

Board Member Increases Shareholding in iZafe Group

SOURCE: iZafe Group

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/board-member-increases-shareholding-in-izafe-group-1112759