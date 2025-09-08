Anzeige
Tokenisierung entfesselt: Republic führt die Ethereum-Revolution
WKN: A12CNT | ISIN: SE0003656834 | Ticker-Symbol: M02
iZafe Group: Monthly Update - August: Continued Growth, Strong Interest, and Preparations for a Busy Fall

STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2025 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) - August is typically a calmer month, but we're seeing continued positive momentum. The number of billable Dosell units increased by 6% compared to July, giving us a stable foundation heading into the fall. The largest growth came from the Netherlands with an 8% increase, but other markets are also showing strength. This is yet another clear sign that our solution is not only in demand - but increasingly used.

Continued Strong Interest in Sweden
Interest from Swedish municipalities remains high. In August, we conducted 17 digital demos - with recurring comments such as:

"It's truly so user-friendly!"
"This fits many more areas in the municipality than what we're currently working with."

We've been actively preparing for the launch of three new municipalities going live in September. At the same time, we're seeing that many municipalities are now awaiting the national ADDA procurement - Sweden's first coordinated framework for medical dispensers, with an estimated value of 80 MSEK annually. We strongly believe this will act as a catalyst for the market and help accelerate the adoption of medical dispensers throughout Sweden.

Finland: Pilot Launch in September
Our new partner in Finland, AddSecure Smart Care Oy, has made significant progress during August. A pilot is set to begin in mid-September. This is an important milestone for Dosell as a company and marks a strong start to our establishment in Finland.

The Netherlands: Rising Demand and Rapid Deliveries
The holiday season is over - and the need for scalable medication management solutions in the Netherlands has become even more evident. In August, several care organizations decided to bring forward their planned Dosell deployments in direct response to increasing staff shortages in elderly care.

Thanks to strong local presence, experience from earlier rollouts, and access to stocked devices, our partner was able to meet the demand swiftly.

New Software and a Smarter Loading Process
Over the summer, we completed and began rolling out a new software version of Dosell. It includes improvements in stability, performance, and user experience - especially valuable in large-scale implementations.

We've also developed a simplified loading process. This enhances our ability to integrate into existing infrastructures and strengthens our readiness to scale in new markets.

Prepared for September - and the Rest of the Year
There's a lot ahead:

  • Three municipalities go live in September

  • More demos and procurement processes

  • Dosell's first Partner Day

  • Meetings with potential new partners

  • Trainings for upcoming launches

We look forward to reporting a strong September in the next monthly update - and thank you for your continued trust!

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: anders.segerstrom@izafegroup.com
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: ir@izafegroup.com
www.izafegroup.com
eucaps.com/izafe-group

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Life Science company that conducts research, development and marketing of digital medical solutions and services for safer medication management at home.

The company leads the development of digital drug dispensing through the drug robot Dosell as well as the SaaS solution Pilloxa with the smart pillbox. The company's solutions reduce the risk of incorrect medication in the home, increase compliance, relieve public health care, increase the quality of life for patients and create a safer environment for relatives.

The customers consist of private individuals, pharmaceutical companies and public and private healthcare providers in Sweden, the Nordics and globally. iZafe Group primarily sells through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the prioritized customer groups. The head office is in Stockholm.

iZafe Group AB has been listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market since 2018. The company's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB. Further information is available at www.izafegroup.com

Image Attachments

Business Partners 4

Attachments

Monthly Update - August: Continued Growth, Strong Interest, and Preparations for a Busy Fall

SOURCE: iZafe Group



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/monthly-update-august-continued-growth-strong-interest-and-preparatio-1069959

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
