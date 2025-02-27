Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Mobile-health Network Solutions (NASDAQ: MNDR) ("MNDR" or the "Company"), a pioneering MedTech company dedicated to enhancing human connection through technology, today announced it will be presenting at the Centurion One Capital 8th Annual Growth Conference held at the Four Seasons Hotel in Toronto from Monday, March 3rd to Thursday, March 6th, 2025, in Toronto, Ontario.

Co-founders and co-CEOs, Dr. Tung Yeng Siaw and Dr. Rachel Teoh, are scheduled to present on Thursday, March 6th, 2025, at 9:15 AM EDT. The presentation will focus on MNDR's latest AI technology innovations, including its newly deployed AI Agent, a platform designed to streamline healthcare providers' consultation documentation and improve their workflow efficiency.

Dr. Siaw and Dr. Teoh will also be attending investor meetings and participating on a panel discussion at 9:30 AM EDT.

Centurion One Capital 8 th Annual Growth Conference

Format: Presentations, Panel Discussions, and 1 X 1 Investor Meetings

Presentation Date: Thursday, March 6th, 2025

Time: 8:00 AM EDT - 5:00 PM EDT

Venue: Four Seasons Hotel

For more information and registration details, please visit: www.centuriononecapital.com/news-events.

About Mobile-health Network Solutions

Ranked #41 in the Financial Times 2024 listing of 500 High-growth Asia-Pacific Companies, we are the first telehealth provider from the Asia-Pacific region to be listed in the US. Through our platform, we offer personalized and reliable medical attention to users worldwide. Our platform allows our community of healthcare providers to have a broader reach to users through virtual clinics without any start-up costs and the ability to connect to a global network of peer-to-peer support groups and partners. Our range of seamless and hassle-free telehealth solutions includes teleconsultation services, prescription fulfillment and other personalized services such as weight management programs and gender-specific care. For more information, please visit our website.

About Centurion One Capital

Centurion One Capital ("Centurion One") is the premier independent Investment Banking firm dedicated to fueling the growth and success of growth companies in North America. With an unwavering commitment to delivering comprehensive financial solutions and strategic guidance, Centurion One is a trusted strategic partner and catalyst to propel issuers to unlock their full potential.

Our team comprises seasoned professionals who combine extensive financial expertise with deep knowledge of various sectors. We take a proactive and results-driven approach, working closely with our clients to develop tailored strategies and execute transactions that maximize value and drive long-term success.

Centurion One - Empowering Growth. Driving Innovation. Partnering for Success.

For more information about Centurion One, visit www.centuriononecapital.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements contained in this press release about future expectations, plans and prospects, as well as any other statements regarding matters that are not historical facts, may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements relating to the expected trading commencement and closing dates. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that may cause the actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations discussed in the forward-looking statements. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's ability to execute our strategies, manage growth and maintain our corporate culture; the Company's future business development, financial conditions and results of operations; expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of our products and services; changes in technology; economic conditions; the growth of the telehealth solutions industry in Singapore and the other international markets the Company plans to serve; reputation and brand; the impact of competition and pricing; government regulations; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in Singapore and the international markets the Company plans to serve and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing and other risks contained in reports filed by the Company with the SEC. For these reasons, among others, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements in this press release. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date hereof, and Mobile-health Network Solutions specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

