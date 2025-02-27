Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Valkea Resources Corp. (TSXV: OZ) (the "Company" or "Valkea") is pleased to announce drill results from its inaugural exploration drill program at its 100% owned Paana project in Lapland, Finland. The 1,997 meter, six hole drill program targeted both high-grade (Kittila-style) and bulk-tonnage (Ikkari-style), disseminated gold mineralization at the Aarnivalkea West discovery.

Highlights: Koivu Zone

Holes AW-24-005 and AW-24-004 tested the up-dip and down-dip extent of disseminated gold mineralization discovered in historical hole FAVD-64 (55.48 meters of 1.63 g/t gold including 8.50 meters of 8.57 g/t gold 7 )





Drill hole AW-24-005 intersected 36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold and including 2.75 meters of 12.92 g/t gold from 150.15 meters down hole





from 150.15 meters down hole AW-24-004 intersected 37.95 meters of 0.61 g/t gold including 12.65 meters of 1.25 g/t gold and including 1.50 meters of 4.99 g/t gold from 220.10 meters down hole





Results demonstrate strong continuity of Ikkari-style, bulk-tonnage gold mineralization over a 100-meter dip extent where it remains open down-dip. Further step-out drilling down-dip and along strike is warranted

"Results from our inaugural drill program at the Aarnivalkea West target have verified the significant potential of the target area," stated Chris Donaldson, CEO of Valkea Resources. "Every hole drilled hit gold mineralization. Based on new data from these holes, as well as from a concurrent core relogging program, we now have the technical data required to create a structural model and target the extents of both the high-grade (Kittila-style) mineralization and the newly established disseminated gold (Ikkari-style) mineralization.

"The Central Lapland Greenstone Belt is a prospective district with numerous significant gold occurrences, yet it has been historically under explored. Valkea is strategically positioned with a dominant land position next to Kittila, Europe's largest gold producer (Agnico Eagle Mines) and proximal to the development stage Ikkari project of Rupert Resources. The region has become globally significant for gold exploration and discovery and is experiencing a surge in recent exploration, including neighbouring projects controlled by B2Gold and Kinross Gold.

"We look forward to updating our shareholders with plans for our next phase of exploration."

Aarnivalkea West Target

The Aarnivalkea West target, located approximately 24 km northwest of Agnico Eagle's Kittilä mine and 65 km northwest of Rupert Resource's Ikkari deposit (Figure 1), is underlain by highly prospective rocks of the Central Lapland Greenstone belt. Based on previous exploration programs, the broad and open 1.3 km long target is considered prospective for both Kittila-style, high-grade mineralization and Ikkari-style disseminated mineralization.

Figure 1. Map of the Central Lapland Greenstone Belt highlighting Valkea's landholdings as well as neighboring companies and associated exploration, development and mining projects. See References below for sources of data.



Drill Program

1,997 metres of core drilling in six holes were completed across the Aarnivalkea West target (Figure 2). New drilling has outlined and expanded two zones of strong gold mineralization, the northern Koivu zone and the southern Honka Zone.

Figure 2. Map showing drill collar locations with selected highlights from Aarnivalkea West.



Koivu Zone: Holes AW-24-004 and AW-24-005 targeted the up- and down-dip extent of disseminated bulk-tonnage style mineralization near historical hole FAVD64 (Figure 3). Hole FAVD64 was the only deep hole previously drilled on section 772400N (Figure 3).

AW-24-005 intersected 36.45 meters of 1.50 g/t gold including 15.35 meters of 3.43 g/t gold from 150.15 meters down hole (Table 1). This interval is approximately 30 meters up-dip from FAVD-64 (Figure 3). A high-grade interval of 0.5 meters of 62.4 g/t gold cored the broad zone of mineralization (Figure 3). Similarly, AW-24-004, a 25-meter step-out, down-dip from mineralization in FAVD64, intersected 37.95 meters of 0.61 g/t gold, including 12.65 meters of 1.25 g/t gold and including 1.5 meters of 4.99 g/t gold. This hole bottomed in 20.25 meters of 0.37 g/t gold including 4.45 meters of 1.10 g/t gold at 285.35 meters down hole (Figure 3). This lower intercept is down-dip from a deeper interval in AW-24-005 (Figure 3) and demonstrates the presence of a parallel east-dipping zone of disseminated mineralization. Mineralization at Koivu consists of quartz-carbonate-pyrite veins and veinlets hosted in deformed and silicified intermediate volcanic rocks and diorite porphyries (Figure 3).

Table 1. Aarnivalkea West Assay Results - Koivu Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) AW-24-004 47.25 54.90 7.65 0.18 and 65.80 68.00 2.20 0.29 and 127.70 129.25 1.55 1.22 and 176.40 181.35 4.95 0.41 and 220.10 258.05 37.95 0.61 including 245.40 258.05 12.65 1.25 including 245.40 246.90 1.50 4.99 and 285.35 305.60 20.25 0.37 including 290.00 294.45 4.45 1.10







AW-24-005 122.90 143.95 21.05 0.21 and 150.15 186.60 36.45 1.50 including 169.40 184.75 15.35 3.43 including 182.00 184.75 2.75 12.92 including 182.00 182.50 0.50 64.20 and 223.95 242.20 18.25 0.38 and 295.85 302.80 6.95 0.19

1. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.1 g/t gold cutoff with less than five continuous meters of internal dilution.

2. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

Figure 3. Section (B to B') showing results from holes AW-24-004 and 005 drilled at the Koivu Zone. See references below for sources of historical data. Inset, box photos of AW-24-005 showing drill core from ~182 meters downhole. Zones of bleaching was caused by silca-sericite-carbonate alteration associated with veins and veinlets of quartz-carbonate-pyrite and disseminated gold mineralization. Abbreviations, qtz = quartz, carb = carbonate, py = pyrite.



Honka Zone: Holes AW-24-001, 002, 003 and 006 targeted the extent of and structural control on vein-hosted gold mineralization through a series of systematic step-outs on ~25 to 50 meter centres between and offset from historical holes FAV62 and FAVD71 (Figure 4).

All four holes intersected vein-hosted gold mineralization highlighted by AW-24-003; 2.77 g/t gold over 4.75 meters within 1.45 g/t gold over 10.25 meters. Hole AW-24-001, collared 55 meters south of AW-24-003, intersected 4.53 g/t gold over 0.5 meters within 1.03 g/t gold over 8.6 meters in AW-24-001 (Table 2). Similar to the northern Koivu zone, a deeper zone of potentially parallel mineralization was intersected in AW-24-006, which bottomed in 5.03 g/t gold over 1.55 meters within 0.99 g/t gold over 9.2 meters (Figure 4). Mineralization in these southern holes consists of quartz-carbonate-pyrite-arsenopyrite veins and veinlets hosted in deformed and albite-carbonate-sericite altered basalts and intermediate tuffs (Figure 4). Higher-grade veins contain strong arsenopyrite mineralization associated with wall rock albite-sericite alteration. This style of mineralization is typical of Kittila-style orogenic gold deposits.12

Whole rock geochemical data, together with detailed logging/relogging and structural data from oriented core are being integrated from the Honka zone to define the geological and structural model for the area. Based on this new model, further drilling will target plunging zones of high-grade, Kittila-style mineralization within broader zones of east-dipping bulk-tonnage style mineralization.

Figure 4. Oblique view of section C to C' showing results from holes AW-24-001, 002, 003 and 006 drilled at the Honka Zone. See references below for sources of historical holes. Inset, box photos of AW-24-003 showing drill core from ~191 meters downhole. Zones of bleaching was caused by albite-sericite alteration associated with quartz-carbonate-pyrite-arsenopyrite veins. Abbreviations, qtz = quartz, carb = carbonate, py = pyrite, apy = arsenopyrite.



Table 2. Aarnivalkea West Assay Results - Honka Zone

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) AW-24-001 77.70 101.35 23.65 0.17 and 113.55 119.80 6.25 0.31 and 156.70 190.10 33.40 0.35 including 181.50 190.10 8.60 1.03 and 229.00 258.30 29.30 0.21 and 331.40 334.65 3.25 0.48







AW-24-002 103.45 108.50 5.05 0.35 and 203.30 218.80 15.50 0.55 including 203.30 206.80 3.50 1.87 and 234.90 242.60 7.70 0.48 including 238.75 242.60 3.85 0.77 and 262.80 276.00 13.20 0.52 including 269.00 270.70 1.70 2.44 and 282.35 285.60 3.25 1.24 and 315.40 317.45 2.05 1.87 and 337.85 380.60 42.75 0.24







AW-24-003 123.60 144.00 20.40 0.24 and 172.20 174.00 1.80 0.77 and 187.00 197.25 10.25 1.45 including 192.50 197.25 4.75 2.77 and 269.00 323.00 54.00 0.21 including 272.00 276.80 4.80 0.79







AW-24-006 43.00 66.00 23.00 0.16 and 122.10 135.00 12.90 0.28 and 150.80 169.00 18.20 0.48 including 150.80 152.85 2.05 3.40 and 183.05 188.15 5.10 0.20 and 206.15 261.50 55.35 0.25 and 293.70 302.90 9.20 0.99 including 293.70 295.25 1.55 5.03

1. Calculations are uncut and length-weighted using a 0.1 g/t gold cutoff with less than five continuous metres of internal dilution.

2. Intervals are downhole core lengths. True widths are unknown.

Summary and Next Steps

The drill program at Aarnivalkea West successfully accomplished its three main objectives: 1) confirm the presence of high-grade and disseminated gold mineralization in two key areas, 2) expand the footprint of known areas of mineralization, and 3) refine the geological and structural model incorporating results from new drilling and relogging of historical drill core.

Follow-up drilling is warranted to test the lateral and vertical extent of gold mineralization at the Koivu and Honka zones. The lightly tested, 500-meter gap between the two zones also warrants systematic drill testing (Figure 5). The Company is also planning project-wide infill BoT (bottom of till) drilling and exploration diamond drilling at the Aarnivalkea East target. Additional targets in neighboring exploration application licences that form part of the greater Paana Project will also be evaluated.

Figure 5. Schematic long section (A to A') through the Aarnivalkea West target showing new and historical drill data. See references below for historical holes.



Table 3. Drill Collar Information

Hole ID Easting (m) Northing (m) Elevation (m) Azimuth Dip EOH (m) AW-24-001 418381 7551792 241 270 -55 353.9 AW-24-002 418474 7551839 243 270 55 380.6 AW-24-003 418406 7551842 243 270 -50 350.9 AW-24-004 418605 7552399 244 270 -55 305.6 AW-24-005 418529 7552396 246 270 -55 302.8 AW-25-006 418341 7551789 264 300 -55 302.9

Coordinates are in UTM Z 35 N

Sampling, Chain of Custody, Quality Assurance and Quality Control

All drill core analytical results have been monitored through the Company's quality assurance and quality control program (QA/QC). Drill core was sawn in half at Valkea's dedicated and secure core logging and processing facility in Sodankylä, Finland.

Half of the drill core was sampled and delivered in secured bags to the ALS Global preparation facilities in Sodankylä, Finland. Core samples were prepared using ALS standard preparation procedure PREP-31A which involves crushing the sample to 70% less than 2mm, followed by a riffle split of 250g, and then a pulverised split to better than 85% passing 75 microns.

Following sample preparation, the pulps were sent to the ALS Global analytical laboratory in Galway, Ireland for analysis. ALS Global is registered to ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accreditations for laboratory procedures.

Drill core samples were analyzed for 48 elements by ICP-MS on a 0.25-gram aliquot using a four-acid digestion (method ME-MS61). Overlimit samples (>10,000 ppm As) were re-analyzed using an ore-grade, four-acid digestion and ICP-AES finish (method ME-OG62). Gold was analyzed by fire assay on a 30-gram aliquot with an AES finish (inductively coupled plasma atomic emission spectroscopy - method Au-ICP21). Overlimit samples (>10 ppm Au) were reanalysed by fire assay using a gravimetric finish on a 30-gram aliquot (Au-GRA21).

In addition to ALS Global laboratory QA/QC protocols, Valkea implements a rigorous internal QA/QC program that includes the insertion of field and lab duplicates, certified reference materials (standards prepared by an independent lab) and blanks into the sample stream. Data verification of the analytical results includes a statistical analysis of the QA/QC data. Results are considered acceptable.

Investor Awareness and Marketing Agreement

The Company has retained Bluehand Consulting AG ("Bluehand") to provide ongoing digital media marketing services. Bluehand will work to facilitate investor awareness about the Company and its gold exploration projects. It is budgeted that Bluehand will be paid up to €250,000 to develop required content, for a term ending Dec 31, 2025. The budget allocated to Bluehand may be adjusted up or down during the term based on market conditions and Company requirements, and the agreement may be renewed or terminated upon mutual agreement or 3 months' notice. Bluehand is based in Switzerland and provides investor relations and digital marketing services to issuers. To the best of the Company's knowledge, Bluehand does not have any equity interest in the securities of the Company, or a right to acquire such an interest. The Company is at arm's length to Bluehand. The agreement remains subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Valkea Resources

Valkea Resources at the forefront of gold exploration in Finland's highly prospective Central Lapland Greenstone Belt (CLGB). With an extensive portfolio of high-potential projects, including the flagship Paana project, Valkea Resources is committed to discovering and advancing significant gold deposits in one of the world's emerging gold districts.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Qualified Person

The disclosure of technical or scientific information in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Christopher Leslie, Ph.D., P.Geo., Chief Geologist for Valkea Resources and a Qualified Person as defined under the terms of National Instrument 43-101.

Some technical information contained in this release is historical in nature and has been compiled from public sources believed to be accurate. The historical technical information has not been verified by Valkea and may in some instances be unverifiable. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby projects is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on Valkea's projects.

