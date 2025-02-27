Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.02.2025 14:58 Uhr
Eurocommercial Properties N.V.: INVITATION TO THE FULL YEAR 2024 RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL AND WEBCAST

Finanznachrichten News

Date: 27 February 2025

Eurocommercial Properties N.V. will be announcing its Full Year 2024 Results on Thursday 6 March 2025 with a press release publication after close of Euronext.

The Company will host an audio webcast and conference call for investors and analysts on Friday 7 March 2025 starting at 10:00 AM (GMT) / 11:00 AM (CET), and we would be delighted if you could join.

To access the webcast simply click on the URL:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/eurocommercialproperties/20250307_1/to register. You will also have the opportunity to type in your questions during the streaming.

To access the audio call, please dial:

Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 708 5073
UK: +44 (0) 33 0551 0200
US: +1 786 697 3501
France: +33 (0)1 70 37 71 66
Italy: +39 06 83360400

Tell the operator the password Eurocommercial

The call will also be audio webcast at: https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcasts

An accompanying presentation will be available to download from the Company's website at https://www.eurocommercialproperties.com/financial/presentations-webcastsshortly before the start of the call.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
