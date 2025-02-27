Clean Vision Corporation: Clean-Seas West Virginia Begins Construction on Plastic Conversion Network Facility

Clean Vision Corporation (OCTQB:CLNV) ("Clean Vision" or the "Company"), an emerging leader in innovative plastic recycling and clean fuel development, is proud to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Clean-Seas West Virginia, (CSWV) has commenced of construction on its innovative Plastic Conversion Network (PCN) project in Belle, West Virginia. This facility will play a crucial role in addressing plastic waste while generating sustainable fuel solutions.

The project will initially process 50 tons of plastic feedstock per day, in the renovated 60,000-square-foot facility, with plans to scale operations over time.

On site, crews this week started upgrading core infrastructure including power, water, drainage, and environmental health and safety systems, configuring the facility to accommodate pyrolysis reactors and pre-processing equipment essential for producing plastic pyrolysis oil.

Off site, vendors are fabricating the reactors, pipes, controls and other ancillary systems and equipment for on-site installation in the coming months.

This initiative is made possible with support from the State of West Virginia and UPS Industrial Services, LLC, which serves as the engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) partner for the project.

"Today marks a major milestone in the growth of our company," said Dan Bates, CEO of Clean Vision Corporation. "Breaking ground on the West Virginia facility has been highly anticipated, and we are eager to see this project come to fruition. This progress should be exciting not only for our shareholders and supporters but also for the new employees we will be bringing on in West Virginia."

The facility is expected to begin operations in August 2025, advancing Clean-Seas' mission of delivering sustainable clean fuel solutions while contributing to local job creation and economic development.

About Clean Vision Corporation:

Clean Vision is a public company that operates in the sustainable clean technology and green energy sectors. For more information, visit: www.cleanvisioncorp.com and follow us on Bluesky @cleanvisioncorp.bsky.social

About Clean-Seas, Inc.:



Clean-Seas, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Clean Vision, is working to provide efficient and cost-effective technology solutions that address the global plastic crisis as creating economic opportunity and social benefit across the world. Clean-Seas' goal is to offer "best in class" pyrolysis technology deployment with strategic alliances for plastic diversion and conversion, including securing plastic feedstock and off-take agreements. For more information, visit: www.clean-seas.com

About UPS Industrial Services:

UPS Industrial Services is a premier provider of engineering, procurement, and construction services, renowned for delivering high-quality, cost-effective solutions for industrial projects globally. With a strong commitment to safety and excellence, UPS Industrial Services Services is a trusted partner for complex, large-scale initiatives. For more information, visit: https://upsindustrial.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Furthermore, actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements and will be affected by a variety of risks and factors that are beyond our control, including, without limitation, our ability to conduct and close the Green Bond Offering, which a successful closing cannot be guaranteed; statements regarding the expected amount of proceeds raised, and use of such proceeds, from the sale of Green Notes; our ability to expand the PCN and establish plastic conversion facilities in various regions throughout the world; our ability to successfully identify and implement contracts with parties required to supply plastic feedstock four our PCN facilities; statements about our ability to deploy the PCN and plastic conversion facilities on a global scale; statements about our future financial performance, including our estimated revenue generation, cash flows, costs of revenue and operating expenses; our anticipated growth; our predictions about our industry; our estimates with respect to expanding and meeting our projections for our facilities; our ability to secure feedstock and offtake agreements sufficient to meet anticipated growth, revenue generation and project processing capabilities; and the impact of local and global regulations and laws that could impact our plans to establish and expand our PCN and plastic conversion facilities.

