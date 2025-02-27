Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Equity Metals Corporation (TSXV: EQTY) (OTCQB: EQMEF) (FSE: EGSD) ("Equity" or the "Company") reports on surface sampling results from Q4 2024 work on the Arlington project, located in the Greenwood Mining district, southern British Columbia. The 2024 sampling was part of the Company's validation work on the property initiated soon after acquisition in November 2024.

The work was performed over a seven-day period and consisted of infill soil sampling, prospecting and hand-trenching. A total of 217 soil samples and 22 rock samples were collected. The program was highly successful, both in enlarging the previously-outlined southern Au-in-soil anomaly to 800m x 800m on the South Fresh Pots Target (See Figure 1) and in providing further internal definition to some of the better clusters of higher gold values from earlier (pre-2024) sampling. Of significance 33 of the 217 soil samples returned values >100ppb Au and 3 returned values >1g/t Au. Similarly, 48 of the 217 samples returned >0.5g/t Ag and 8 returned >1g/t Ag.

Gold-bearing outcrop was discovered beneath shallow soil cover on a small portion of the gold-in-soil anomaly in a two-meter hand-dug trench, which returned 41.8g/t Au and 7.9g/t Au in grab samples and 13.3g/t Au over two meters from a continuous chip sample. In addition, a new polymetallic vein showing was discovered to the north associated with a massive metre-scale marble lens that assayed 0.126ppm Au, 21.63ppm Ag, 1.07% Pb, and 1.26% Zn.

Claim Staking

The Company reports that it has increased its land position at the Arlington property. An additional three claims totalling 1,830ha were staked in late January. The Arlington property now consist of 12 claims totaling 5,387ha.

Airborne Geophysical Survey

The Company reports that it has also completed an airborne magnetic/radiometric survey over the Arlington gold-silver project. The 1,193 line-kilometre survey was flown at a 50-metre line-spacing by Precision Geosurveys Inc. over a 3-day period in late January, covering the entire 5,387ha Arlington property.

The survey shows good correlation between certain magnetic/radiometric signatures and several known geological features (lithological and structural) previously recognized on the property. The magnetic data is currently being inverted and will then be incorporated into the larger Arlington database for further interpretation and targeting assessment.

VP Exploration Rob Macdonald commented, "This work on the Arlington property is part of a larger exploration program to be continued in Spring '25 which will include a Lidar Survey, ground IP geophysics, surface mapping and sampling, which will be followed by a 3,000-metre drill campaign initially targeting the South Fresh Pots gold anomaly. This work is budgeted at CDN$1.2 million. It is fully funded and is scheduled to start in mid-April."





Figure 1: Gold and Silver assay results from rock and soil sampling 2015 to 2024 on the Fresh Pots target, Arlington property. Note the brighter colours represent gold and silver assays results from the 2024 sampling while the paler colours represent pre-2024 sample results.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/5566/242384_ed9768644409ab34_002full.jpg

About Equity Metals Corporation

Equity Metals Corporation is a member of the Malaspina-Manex Group. The Company owns 100% interest, with no underlying royalty, in the Silver Queen project, located along the Skeena Arch in the Omineca Mining Division, British Columbia. The property hosts high-grade, precious- and base-metal veins related to a buried porphyry system, which has been only partially delineated. The Company also has a controlling JV interest (57.49%) in the Monument Diamond project, NWT, strategically located in the Lac De Gras district within 40 km of both the Ekati and Diavik diamond mines. As well, the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, located within the Boundary District of south-central British Columbia.

Robert Macdonald, MSc. P.Geo, is VP Exploration of Equity Metals Corporation and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. He is responsible for the supervision of the exploration on the Arlington and Silver Queen projects and for the preparation of the technical information in this disclosure.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains forward-looking statements including statements regarding the exercise of the option to acquire a 100% interest in the Arlington Property, Exchange acceptance of the Arlington Agreement, and future exploration plans and expenditures on the Arlington Project. Forward-looking statements address future events and conditions and therefore involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

