Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - African Energy Metals Inc. (TSXV: CUCO.H) (FSE: BC2) (WKN: A3DEJG) ("African Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's proposed reactivation from NEX to Tier 2 (the "Reactivation") of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), in connection with the Company's option agreement dated January 20, 2025 with Rio Silver Inc. to acquire a 100% interest in the Niñobamba advanced silver gold project (the "Project") located in Peru, has been conditionally accepted by Exchange.

Final approval of the Reactivation is subject to, among other things: (i) closing of the Company's previously announced $1,000,000 private placement financing; (ii) payment of the Exchange's fees; and (iii) Exchange acceptance of the Company's NI-43-101 technical report respecting the Project. Concurrent with the Reactivation, the Company will change its name to "Magma Silver Corp." and change its symbol to "MAGA".

About African Energy Metals

African Energy Metals is a natural resource company with a focus on the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal mining exploration projects. The Company's primary focus will be on exploring and developing the advanced Niñobamba silver gold project in the mining supportive country of Peru.

