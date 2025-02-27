Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Sitka Gold Corp. (TSXV: SIG) (FSE: 1RF) (OTCQB: SITKF) ("Sitka" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Gilles Dessureau, M.Sc., P.Geo., to the position of Vice President of Exploration. Mr. Dessureau will succeed Greg Dawson as V.P. Exploration, who will remain as a Director and transition to the role of Senior Technical Advisor for the company. The Company is also pleased to announce that Brad Thrall, B.Sc., MBA, will join its Technical Advisory team as a metallurgical advisor.

Since 2023, Mr. Dessureau has served as Sitka's Senior Project Manager at the RC Gold Project in Yukon, playing a key role in the advancement of the Company's flagship project which now has a mineral resource estimate of 1.3 million ounces of gold indicated and 1.5 million ounces of gold inferred(1). With over 20 years of experience Mr. Dessureau, brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role and will continue to lead the exploration team and advance the RC gold project through the next exciting phases of exploration.

(1) These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025.

"We are thrilled to announce Mr. Dessureau's appointment as Sitka's new VP of Exploration," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "Gilles has played a key role in the advancement of our flagship RC Gold project over the past couple of years. His years of extensive experience advancing numerous mineral projects across Yukon, from greenfields to feasibility and production, adds significant talent to our team as we push forward to rapidly advance RC Gold and continue unlocking value from Sitka's portfolio of exciting mineral properties. We would also like to thank Greg Dawson for his exemplary work as VP of Exploration during what has been a transformative period for the Company. We look forward to continuing to work with Greg as a Director of the Company and in his new role as Senior Technical Advisor."

Mr. Dessureau is a Professional Geologist with over 20 years of experience in the mineral exploration and development industry in Canada, focused on the Western Cordillera, including Yukon and British Columbia, as well as other locations throughout North America. He is the Owner/Principal Geologist of Solidus Geological Services (since 2007) and has been providing geological and managerial services to a wide variety of companies in the mineral exploration industry. Mr. Dessureau graduated with a Master's degree from Laurentian University in Sudbury following a Bachelor's degree in Geology from St. Mary's University in Halifax. He is a Professional Geologist registered with Engineers and Geoscientists British Columbia (EGBC) and the Association of Professional Geologists of Ontario (APGO).

Mr. Dessureau has been instrumental in advancing several major exploration and development projects throughout the Yukon Territory, including Fireweed Zinc's Macmillan Pass Project, Golden Predator's Brewery Creek and 3 Aces projects, and Yukon Zinc's Wolverine polymetallic VMS deposit, advancing it through pre-feasibility and into commercial production.

Greg Dawson, MSc., P.Geo, who is currently a Director and Vice President Exploration of the Company, will remain as a Director and transition to the role of Senior Technical Advisor. In this role Mr. Dawson will continue to provide technical oversight of the Company's exploration programs and the further advancement of the Blackjack and Eiger mineral resources.

Brad Thrall is a Metallurgical Engineer with more than 35 years of experience including corporate executive roles and mine development operations positions. Most recently, Mr. Thrall was a co-founder and President of Alexco Resource Corp. until it was acquired by Hecla Mining in September 2022. Mr. Thrall is currently a Director of Rockhaven Resources, a Technical Advisor to Banyan Gold and a Board Member of the Yukon Minerals Advisory Board. Mr. Thrall holds a B.Sc. in Metallurgical Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology and an MBA from the University of Colorado.

"We are very pleased to have Brad join Sitka's technical advisory team," said Cor Coe, Director and CEO of Sitka Gold. "Brad's long history in the Yukon and metallurgical expertise working on several Yukon projects with similarities to the gold deposits at the RC Gold Project will help guide ongoing metallurgical studies as we continue to advance RC Gold."

About the flagship RC Gold Project

The RC Gold Project consists of a 431 square kilometre contiguous district-scale land package located in the heart of Yukon's Tombstone Gold Belt. The project is located approximately 100 kilometres east of Dawson City, which has a 5,000 foot paved runway, and is accessed via a secondary gravel road from the Klondike Highway which is usable year-round and is an approximate 2 hour drive from Dawson City. It is the largest consolidated land package strategically positioned mid-way between the Eagle Gold Mine and the past producing Brewery Creek Gold Mine.

The RC Gold Project now has pit-constrained mineral resources that are contained in two zones: the Blackjack and Eiger gold deposits with 1,291,000 ounces of gold grading 1.01 g/t gold in an indicated category and 1,044,000 ounces of gold grading 0.94 g/t in an inferred category at Blackjack and 440,000 ounces of gold grading 0.50 g/t gold in an inferred category at Eiger. These resource estimate numbers are supported by the recently updated technical report for RC Gold, prepared in accordance with NI 43-101 standards, entitled "Clear Creek Property, RC Gold Project NI 43-101 Technical Report Dawson Mining District, Yukon Territory", prepared by Ronald G. Simpson, P. Geo., of GeoSim Services Inc. with an effective date of January 21, 2025. This report is available on SEDAR+ (http://www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.sitkagoldcorp.com).

Both of these deposits begin at surface, are potentially open pit minable and amenable to heap leaching, with initial bottle roll tests indicating that the gold is not refractory and has high gold recoveries of up to 94% with minimal NaCN consumption (see News Release July 13, 2022).

To date, 72 diamond drill holes have been drilled into this system by the Company for a total of approximately 25,136 metres. Other targets drilled to date include the Saddle, Josephine, Rhosgobel and Pukelman zones. The resource expansion drilling in 2023 at Blackjack produced results of up to 219.0 m of 1.34 g/t gold Including 124.8 m of 2.01 g/t gold and 55.0 m of 3.11 g/t gold in drill hole DDRCCC-23-047 (see news release dated September 26, 2023) and in 2024 results of up to 678.1 metres of 1.04 g/t gold starting from surface in DDRCCC-24-068, Including 409.5 metres of 1.36 g/t gold, 93.0 metres of 2.57 g/t gold and 5.5 metres of 17.59 g/t gold (see news release dated October 21, 2024).

A planned 30,000 metre diamond drilling program for 2025 is currently underway at RC Gold.

RC Gold Deposit Model

Exploration on the Property has mainly focused on identifying an intrusion-related gold system ("IRGS"). The property is within the Tombstone Gold Belt which is the prominent host to IRGS deposits within the Tintina Gold Province in Yukon and Alaska. Notable deposits from the belt include: Fort Knox Mine in Alaska with current Proven and Probable Reserves of 230 million tonnes at 0.3 g/t Au (2.471 million ounces; Sims 2018)(1); Eagle Gold Mine with current Measured and Indicated Resources of 233 million tonnes at a grade of 0.57 g/t Au at the Eagle Main Zone (4.303 million ounces; Harvey et al, 2022)(2); the Brewery Creek deposit with current Indicated Mineral Resource of 22.2 million tonnes at a gold grade of 1.11 g/t (0.789 million ounces; Hulse et al. 2020)(3); the Florin Gold deposit with a current Inferred Mineral Resource of 170.99 million tonnes grading 0.45 g/t (2.47 million ounces; Simpson 2021)(4); the AurMac Project with an Inferred Mineral Resource of 347.49 million tonnes grading 0.63 gram per tonne gold (7.00 million ounces)(5) and the Valley Deposit, with a current Indicated Mineral Resource of 4.05 million oz gold at 1.66 g/t and an additional Inferred Mineral Resource of 3.26 million oz at 1.25 g/t gold(6).

Upcoming Events

Sitka Gold will be attending and/or presenting at the following events*:

PDAC - Toronto, ON: March 2 - 5, 2025

Tombstone Gold Belt Breakfast - Delta Hotel, Toronto, ON: March 3, 2025

Swiss Mining Institute - Zurich, Switzerland: March 18 - 19, 2025

121 Mining Investment - London, England: May 12 - 13, 2025

Canaccord Global Metals and Mining Conference - Henderson, NV: May 20 - 22, 2025

Yukon Mining Alliance - Dawson City, Yukon: July 9 - 14, 2025

*All events are subject to change.

About Sitka Gold Corp.

Sitka Gold Corp. is a well-funded mineral exploration company headquartered in Canada with approximately $15 million in its treasury and no debt. The Company is managed by a team of experienced industry professionals and is focused on exploring for economically viable mineral deposits with its primary emphasis on gold, silver and copper mineral properties of merit. Sitka is currently advancing its 100% owned, 431 square kilometre flagship RC Gold Project located within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the Yukon Territory. The Company is also advancing the Alpha Gold Project in Nevada and currently has drill permits for its Burro Creek Gold and Silver Project in Arizona and the Coppermine River Project in Nunavut.

*For more detailed information on the Company's properties please visit our website at www.sitkagoldcorp.com.

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Cor Coe, P.Geo., Director and CEO of the Company, and a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

