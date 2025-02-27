Cranbrook, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 27, 2025) - Visit DLP Resources Inc. (TSXV: DLP) (OTCQB: DLPRF) at Booth #2745 at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada's (PDAC) Convention at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2 to Wednesday, March 5, 2025.

About DLP Resources Inc.

To design, implement and manage cost effective and successful exploration programs with the objective of building shareholder value through mineral discoveries in world renowned copper and zinc metallogenic belts in Peru and Canada. DLP's flagship project is the Aurora porphyry copper-molybdenum project in southern Peru. Drilling indicates world class size with high-grade Cu-Mo system starting at surface. Copper- molybdenum-silver mineralization have been intersected in all 23 holes drilled to date - with world class continuity.

About PDAC

The World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention is the leading convention for people, governments, companies and organizations connected to mineral exploration. In addition to meeting more than 1,100 exhibitors, 2,500 investors and 26,000 attendees in person in 2024, participants could also attend programming, courses and networking events.

The annual convention is held in Toronto, Canada. It has grown in size, stature and influence since it began in 1932 and today is the event of choice for the world's mineral industry.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.pdac.ca/convention.

We look forward to seeing you there.

SOURCE: Newsfile Partner Event