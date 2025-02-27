WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - California Water Service Group Holding (CWT) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $19.66 million, or $0.33 per share. This compares with $30.13 million, or $0.52 per share, last year.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.16 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $222.195 million from $214.512 million last year.California Water Service Group Holding earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $19.66 Mln. vs. $30.13 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.33 vs. $0.52 last year. -Revenue: $222.195 Mln vs. $214.512 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX