Mattel, Inc.(NASDAQ: MAT), a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world, and Dovetail Games, a simulation entertainment company, today announced that the Thomas Friends add-on for Train Sim World will be available spring 2025. The trailer was revealed today at IGN Fan Fest.

Inspired by Mattel's Thomas Friends franchise, Train Sim World 5: Thomas Friends Visit the West Somerset Railway features fan-favorite characters like Thomas, Annie, Clarabel, Diesel and the Troublesome Trucks, brought to life on the West Somerset Railway. With accessible controls, the add-on offers an easy entry for newcomers to Train Sim World while providing an engaging, immersive experience for Thomas Friends fans.

"Thomas' heartfelt message of friendship and teamwork resonates with consumers worldwide, and we've heard their demand for this add-on," said Erika Winterholler, Head of Business Development, Digital Gaming at Mattel. "With both Mattel and Thomas Friends celebrating their 80th anniversary, this partnership with Dovetail Games honors the brand's lasting appeal and recognizes the loyal fans who grew up with Thomas. We can't wait for everyone to jump on board for this new adventure!"

Rob O'Farrell, Chief Development Officer at Dovetail Games, added, "Like so many parents, I have spent many happy hours playing with the Thomas sets with my children, as well as watching them be captivated by the tales of the beloved Tank Engine, so I'm genuinely excited about working with Mattel to bring Thomas Friends to Train Sim World

The Thomas Friends brand is marking its 80th anniversary this year, tracing its heritage back to the publication of the first book in The Railway Series in 1945. Created by the Rev. W. Awdry for his son, Thomas the Tank Engine, along with his friends, have continued to captivate children and adults worldwide. Today, Thomas remains a cherished character, with fans able to follow his adventures with new toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences.

Unlike previous add-ons, this gameplay will be entirely story-driven, featuring a fun narrative that follows Thomas and his friends on their visit to the West Somerset Railway.

Train Sim World 5: Thomas Friends Visit the West Somerset Railway will be available as an add-on this spring 2025 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store for $24.99 £19.99 €24.99. To play the Thomas add-on, players will need Train Sim World 5 and the West Somerset Railway Route add-on. A bundle for newcomers, including the core Train Sim World 5 game and both add-ons, will also be available at launch for $39.99 £29.99 €34.99.

About Mattel

Mattel is a leading global toy and family entertainment company and owner of one of the most iconic brand portfolios in the world. We engage consumers and fans through our franchise brands, including Barbie®, Hot Wheels®, Fisher-Price®, American Girl®, Thomas Friends, UNO®, Masters of the Universe®, Matchbox®, Monster High®, MEGA® and Polly Pocket®, as well as other popular properties that we own or license in partnership with global entertainment companies. Our offerings include toys, content, consumer products, digital and live experiences. Our products are sold in collaboration with the world's leading retail and ecommerce companies. Since its founding in 1945, Mattel is proud to be a trusted partner in empowering generations to explore the wonder of childhood and reach their full potential. Visit us at mattel.com.

About Train Sim World 5

Developed and published by Dovetail Games, Train Sim World 5 is out now on Windows PC, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles. It can be purchased digitally on Steam and the Epic Games Store,PlayStation®Store, and Microsoft Store with a Deluxe Edition (£59.99/€74.99/$74.99), Special Edition (£104.99/€119.99/$119.99) and Standard Edition (£39.99/€44.99/$49.99) available.

About Dovetail Games

RailSimulator.com Ltd, was founded in 2009, re-branded as Dovetail Games in 2013 before the studio was acquired by PulluP Entertainment in 2023. Today Dovetail Games develops and publishes exceptional rail, transport digital tabletop video game simulations for leading PC and console platforms, as well as publishing content for other developers. For additional information, visit www.dovetailgames.com.

