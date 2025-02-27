Aston Bay Holdings Ltd.: Aston Bay Announces the Passing of Chief Financial Officer Dwight Walker

It is with deep sadness that Aston Bay (TSX-V:BAY) announces the passing of Dwight Walker who served as Chief Financial Officer of Aston Bay for the past nine years. Mr. Walker was a respected leader, a dedicated colleague, and an invaluable part of the Aston Bay team. His extensive knowledge, commitment to excellence, and strategic acumen greatly contributed to the success of Aston Bay and the companies he served throughout his distinguished career.

Mr. Walker brought over 30 years of experience in finance and administration, including a decade within the mining sector. Throughout his career, he served as Chief Financial Officer for many public companies, demonstrating his expertise in financial strategy and corporate leadership.

"Aston Bay mourns the loss of a great colleague and friend," said Thomas Ullrich, CEO of Aston Bay, "Dwight's contributions to Aston Bay were invaluable, and he will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of working with him. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time."

The Board of Directors of Aston Bay has appointed Donna McLean as interim CFO. Ms. McLean is currently the Director, Accounting Services at Grove Corporate Service, and is an experienced financial professional. She has served as CFO for numerous public companies in the mining and exploration sectors for the past 20 years.

About Aston Bay Holdings

Aston Bay is a publicly traded mineral exploration company exploring for high-grade critical and precious metal deposits in Nunavut, Canada and Virginia, USA.

The Company is currently exploring the Storm Copper Property and Cu-Ag-Zn-Co Epworth Property in Nunavut, as well as the high-grade Buckingham Gold Vein in central Virginia. The Company is also in advanced stages of negotiation on other lands with high-grade critical metals potential in North America

The Company and its joint venture partners, American West Metals Limited and its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tornado Metals Ltd. (collectively, "American West"), have formed a 20/80 unincorporated joint venture in respect of the Storm Project property, which hosts the Storm Copper Project and the Seal Zinc Deposit. Under the unincorporated joint venture, Aston Bay shall have a free carried interest until American West has made a decision to mine upon completion of a bankable feasibility study, meaning American West will be solely responsible for funding the joint venture until such decision is made. After such decision is made, Aston Bay will be diluted in the event it does not elect to contribute its proportionate share and its interest in the Storm Project property will be converted into a 2% net smelter returns royalty if its interest is diluted to below 10%.

