WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) released a profit for fourth quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $270.71 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $366.98 million, or $0.35 per share, last year.Excluding items, Monster Beverage Corporation reported adjusted earnings of $375.70 million or $0.38 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.40 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.7% to $1.812 billion from $1.730 billion last year.Monster Beverage Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $270.71 Mln. vs. $366.98 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.35 last year. -Revenue: $1.812 Bln vs. $1.730 Bln last year.