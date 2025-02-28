Anzeige
28.02.2025 06:42 Uhr
GAC Revs Up UAE Market with Dynamic GAC EMPOW R Launch at Dubai Autodrome

Finanznachrichten News

GUANGZHOU, China, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- GAC, a leader in the automotive world known for its innovative and high-performance vehicles, has taken the UAE by storm with the official launch of the GAC EMPOW R. The thrilling debut took place at the iconic Dubai Autodrome, a fitting backdrop for a car that is set to redefine performance in the region. The launch event drew the attention of car enthusiasts, KOLs, and the region's top automotive influencers.

GAC Revs Up UAE Market with Dynamic GAC EMPOW R Launch at Dubai Autodrome

At the heart of the GAC EMPOW R is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine, delivering an astonishing 265 horsepower and a massive 400 N-M of torque. This powerhouse accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in a breathtaking 5.7 seconds, ensuring that every moment behind the wheel is an exhilarating ride. Whether taking on the smooth, winding corners of the Dubai Autodrome or accelerating down the straights, the EMPOW R's exceptional handling and dynamic performance are unmatched.

The launch event featured prominent representatives, including Mark Zhang, General Manager of GAC International Middle East Company, and Morgan Sunderland, General Manager of Gargash Motors - GAC.

Mark Zhang kicked off the event, stating, "The UAE is an essential market for GAC, and the introduction of the EMPOW R underscores our relentless focus on blending innovation, high performance, and technological excellence. This is a car built for modern drivers who demand more - more power, more thrills, and more cutting-edge features."

Morgan Sunderland followed up with his thoughts, remarking, "At Gargash Motors, we are driven by a passion to deliver outstanding vehicles, and the GAC EMPOW R represents the pinnacle of that mission. This car isn't just about stunning design - it's about delivering an unparalleled driving experience."

The GAC EMPOW R features a luxurious interior boasts premium front bucket seats, upholstered in suede and leather with carbon fiber accents, creating an environment that balances comfort with sportiness. With a suite of advanced tech features including an 8-speaker Yamaha sound system, dual 10.25-inch LCD displays, and a 360-degree surround-view camera system, the EMPOW R offers a driving experience that is both intelligent and thrilling.

Safety is paramount, with a range of advanced driver assistance systems, including ACC, FCW, AEB, LKA, RCTA, and BSD. With a 5-year warranty and 2 years of complimentary service, GAC is ensuring that the excitement doesn't end when the car leaves the showroom floor.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2630133/1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gac-revs-up-uae-market-with-dynamic-gac-empow-r-launch-at-dubai-autodrome-302388204.html

