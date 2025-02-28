Commitment to the LCAT patient community for the creation of a patient association and assistance with early diagnosis

Preparation for the submission of the Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA following the clinical phase 3 exemption and the agreement for the validation of only two bioproduction batches

Benefit of Orphan Disease Designation for both renal and ophthalmological forms in Europe and the United States

Download the full press release here

ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME), a next generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines based on a recombinant apolipoprotein apoA-1 for the treatment of the most severe inflammatory diseases, today provides an update on its progress and confirms its commitment to the rare disease known as LCAT Deficiency or 'Norum's disease'.

About ABIONYX Pharma

ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines for the most severe inflammatory diseases for which there is no effective or existing treatment, even in the rarest indications. The company accelerates the development of breakthrough therapies thanks to in-depth expertise in lipid science and a technological platform based on recombinant apoA-I. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving the results of sepsis treatments and intensive care.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227229247/en/

Contacts:

NewCap

Investor relations

Nicolas Fossiez

Louis-Victor Delouvrier

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53

NewCap

Media relations

Arthur Rouillé

abionyx@newcap.eu

+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15