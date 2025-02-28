- Commitment to the LCAT patient community for the creation of a patient association and assistance with early diagnosis
- Preparation for the submission of the Marketing Authorization Application to the EMA following the clinical phase 3 exemption and the agreement for the validation of only two bioproduction batches
- Benefit of Orphan Disease Designation for both renal and ophthalmological forms in Europe and the United States
Download the full press release here
ABIONYX Pharma, (FR0012616852 ABNX eligible for PEA PME), a next generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines based on a recombinant apolipoprotein apoA-1 for the treatment of the most severe inflammatory diseases, today provides an update on its progress and confirms its commitment to the rare disease known as LCAT Deficiency or 'Norum's disease'.
About ABIONYX Pharma
ABIONYX Pharma is a next-generation biopharma company dedicated to the development of innovative biomedicines for the most severe inflammatory diseases for which there is no effective or existing treatment, even in the rarest indications. The company accelerates the development of breakthrough therapies thanks to in-depth expertise in lipid science and a technological platform based on recombinant apoA-I. ABIONYX Pharma is committed to radically improving the results of sepsis treatments and intensive care.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250227229247/en/
Contacts:
NewCap
Investor relations
Nicolas Fossiez
Louis-Victor Delouvrier
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 98 53
NewCap
Media relations
Arthur Rouillé
abionyx@newcap.eu
+33 (0)1 44 71 00 15