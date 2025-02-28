TOKYO, Feb 28, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. announced today that the company has entered into a license agreement granting the exclusive development and distribution rights for the fibroblast growth factor (FGF) receptor selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor tasurgratinib succinate (generic name, development code: E7090, Japan brand name: TASFYGO, "tasurgratinib") in the Greater China region (mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, and Taiwan, "licensed regions") to a subsidiary of SciClone Pharmaceuticals (Holdings) Limited (Headquarters: Shanghai, China, "SciClone"). Eisai will maintain the rights to tasurgratinib worldwide outside of the licensed regions and continue to manufacture and market it in Japan, where it has been already launched.Under the terms of this agreement, Eisai will receive a contractual upfront payment. Additionally, Eisai will receive milestone payments based on the progress of development and regulatory approval, as well as sales milestone payments and certain royalties based on sales revenue after the product launch.Tasurgratinib is an orally available novel tyrosine kinase inhibitor that demonstrates selective inhibitory activity against FGFR1, FGFR2 and FGFR3. Tasurgratinib was approved in Japan for the treatment of patients with unresectable biliary tract cancer with FGFR2 gene fusions or rearrangements that progressed after cancer chemotherapy. The medicine was launched in Japan in November 2024. A Phase I clinical trial (ClinicalTrials.gov, NCT04572295(New Window)) is underway in Japan for patients with estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative breast cancer.SciClone is a global biopharmaceutical company with an integrated platform for the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for cancer and severe infection, and a strong presence in the Greater China region. Through the conclusion of this agreement, Eisai expects to maximize the value of tasurgratinib in licensed regions, ensuring the earliest possible contribution to patients in need of the medicine.About SciClone PharmaceuticalsStaying true to its original aspiration of "SciClone gives life hope", SciClone Pharmaceuticals is dedicated to improving patients' health by providing top-tier healthcare products and services with global standards of care. SciClone Pharmaceuticals has established a product portfolio with differentiated advantages, including a number of first-in-class and best-in-class potential products / pipelines.For more information regarding SciClone Pharmaceuticals, please visit: www.sciclone.com and https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/pdf/enews202512pdf.pdf.Source: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.