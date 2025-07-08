



TOKYO, July 8, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced that it has been selected for the highest rating of "Supplier Engagement Leader" in the Supplier Engagement Rating by the global environmental non-profit organization CDP.(1)The Supplier Engagement Assessment evaluates how effectively companies are working with suppliers to address climate change issues. In its responses to the CDP Climate Change Questionnaire on 'Governance', 'Targets', 'Scope 3 emissions(2)' and 'Value chain engagement', Eisai's efforts to engage with suppliers were highly regarded, leading to this selection. To conduct environmentally conscious business activities throughout our entire supply chain, Eisai asks business partners to comply with the "Eisai Global Code of Conduct for Business Partners(3)" which clearly states Eisai's requirement for environmental conservation. Collaboration with suppliers is also strengthened by conducting sustainability assessments of partners and providing feedback on the results.Eisai identifies "Business activities with consideration for the global environment" as one of its material issues. Based on the "Eisai Network Companies Environmental Protection Policy", Eisai is promoting responses to climate change as key environmental activities across the group. Eisai is working towards the realization of a decarbonized society, including receiving approval for the SBT 1.5 target from the Science Based Targets (SBT) Initiative in FY2023, and participating in the Japan Climate Initiative (JCI)Race to Zero Circle, which calls for achieving net zero by 2050.(4)Please refer to Eisai's website for more detailed information about its environmental activities.The preservation of the global environment is essential for realizing Eisai's corporate concept of human health care (hhc). Eisai will contribute to empowering people to "realize their fullest lives" through our climate change initiatives.(1)A non-profit organization headquartered in the UK. The organization operates the world's only independent environmental information disclosure system.(2)Indirect greenhouse gas emissions across the entire corporate value chain(3)Please refer here for further details(4)Please refer to the following news release for details. EISAI TO BOOST INITIATIVES ON GREENHOUSE GASREDUCTION, AIMING TO ACHIEVE NET ZERO BY 2050https:/www.eisai.com/news/2024/news202412.html