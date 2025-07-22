TOKYO, July 22, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (Headquarters: Tokyo, CEO: Haruo Naito, "Eisai") announced today that the company will present the latest findings from its robust Alzheimer's disease (AD) pipeline and research, including our dual-acting, anti-amyloid beta (AB) protofibril antibody for the treatment of AD, lecanemab (generic name, U.S. brand name: LEQEMBI(R)), and anti-MTBR (microtubule binding region) tau antibody, etalanetug (E2814), at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC), being held in Toronto and virtually from July 27-31. Eisai will present 21 oral presentations, 24 posters, three (3) symposia and two (2)lecanemab product theaters.Key Oral Lecanemab Presentations- Four-year Data: On Wednesday July 30 (8:00 - 8:45 AM EDT), as part of the "Developing Topics Session: Innovative Therapeutic Approaches", initial four-year findings will be presented on lecanemab from the Phase III Clarity AD Open-Label Extension in Early Alzheimer's Disease trial.- Subcutaneous Maintenance Dosing: A Featured Research Session on Wednesday, July 30 (9:00 - 10:30 AM EDT) will include data on the potential of a new and convenient option for ongoing lecanemab treatment, the subcutaneous formulation for maintenance dosing.- Real World Case Studies: A Developing Topics Session on Sunday, July 27 (9:00 - 10:30 AM EDT) will include data on real-world case studies and patient pathway learnings from diverse U.S. clinical settings two years post-approval of lecanemab.Key Lecanemab Poster Presentation- A Poster Presentation on Monday, July 28 (viewing available from 7:30 AM - 4:15 PM EDT) will share findings on cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) samples collected from the Clarity AD trial and analyzed using the novel, sensitive immunoassay developed to measure amyloid-B protofibrils in CSF.Key Oral E2814 Presentation- A Featured Research Session on Wednesday, July 30 (4:15 PM - 5:45 PM EDT) will include findings from "Anti-Tau Etalanetug (E2814) with Lecanemab Therapy in Individuals with Dominantly Inherited Alzheimer's Disease: A First Look at Baseline Characteristics and Impact of 6-Month Lecanemab Treatment on Amyloid PET and Safety in the DIAN-TU-001 NexGen Trial.""The data presented at AAIC 2025 will highlight long-term findings from lecanemab's open-label extension trial, real-world lecanemab case studies as well as results on a subcutaneous formulation and dosing regimen that may offer patients more flexibility to continue treatment to fight Alzhier's disease," said LynnD. Kramer, M.D., FAAN, Chief Clinical Officer, Deep Human Biology Learning (DHBL), Eisai. "Eisai will also share preliminary results from the DIAN-TU-001 NexGen Trial, exploring etalanetug with background lecanemab therapy to slow or prevent the progression of Alzhierm's disease. As we gain more experience using dual-acting lecanemab in different clinical settings and continue to explore new avenues to improve the diagnosis and treatment of Alzhierm's disease, we are hopeful about the future. We remain committed to patients and their loved ones who are impacted by this progressive, relentless disease, caused by a continuous underlying neurotoxic process that begins before and continues after plaque is removed from the brain."For more details, please visit: https://www.eisai.com/news/2025/pdf/enews202548pdf.pdfSource: EisaiCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.