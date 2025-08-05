

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Eisai Co., Ltd. (ESALY.PK) Tuesday reported profit before tax of 22.404 billion yen for the first quarter, 40.3% higher than 15.969 billion yen in the same quarter a year ago, primarily helped by growth is sales.



Operating profit increased 54.7% to 20.744 billion yen from 13.407 billion yen in the prior year.



Net profit rose to 14.474 billion yen or 51.35 yen per basic share from 10.581 billion yen or 36.95 yen per share last year.



Revenue for the quarter grew 7.2% to 202. 651 billion yen from 189.029 billion yen in the previous year.



For the full year, the company expects revenue to increase 0.1% to 790 billion yen. Net profit is expected to decline 10.6% to 41.5 billion yen with basic EPS of 147.20 yen per share.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News