LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Pearson (PSON.L) and Amazon Web Services Inc. or AWS, an Amazon.com Inc. company (AMZN), have extended their partnership. The collaboration aims to advance the implementation of AI-driven learning solutions globally, improving the educational experience for users of Pearson's products and services.Pearson noted that it will expand its use of AWS cloud infrastructure and AI capabilities with Amazon Bedrock to further optimize and scale its learning products and services, especially in higher education.Amazon and AWS to extend collaboration with Pearson VUE to scale cloud training and credentialing to help organizations boost productivity and innovate faster.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX