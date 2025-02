FirstGroup Plc - Director Declaration

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

28 February 2025

FirstGroup PLC

Pursuant to Listing Rule 6.4.9 R(2), FirstGroup plc announces that Jane Lodge, a Non-Executive Director of FirstGroup plc, will be appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Morgan Advanced Materials PLC with effect from 1 June 2025.

