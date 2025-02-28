ZetaDisplay AB: Year end report 2024

ZETADISPLAY AB (publ) Year end Report 1 October - 31 December 2024 (Q4)

Report summary

OCTOBER - DECEMBER 2024

• Adjusted recurring revenue* increased by 16.8% to SEK 65.8 (56.3) million

• Recurring revenue increased by 9.7 % to 65.8 (60.0) million

• Adjusted net sales* increased by 15.2% to SEK 172.8 (150.0) million

• Net sales increased by 5.1 % to SEK 169.6 (161.4) million

• Adjusted gross margin* increased to 55.4% (43.5%)

• Gross margin increased to 53.4% (50.8%)

• Adjusted EBITDA* increased to SEK 26.9 (15.0) million

CEO comment

GROWTH, SCALE BENEFITS, AND

STRATEGIC WINS STRENGTHEN

ZETADISPLAY FOR THE FUTURE

Net sales for the quarter increased to SEK

172.8 (150.0) million, with recurring revenue

rising by 16.8% to SEK 65.8 (56.3) million,

representing 38.1% of net sales. The adjusted

EBITDA for the fourth quarter increased to SEK

26.9 million, reflecting our ability to scale

effectively while maintaining appropriate cost

control.

Our sustained focus on high-quality recurring

revenue, operational efficiencies, and strategic

investments has positioned us well for the next

phase of our profitable growth acceleration

journey.

In the beginning of 2025, we signed an

exclusive framework agreement with Ruter,

the public transport authority for Oslo, to

deliver a comprehensive digital signage

upgrade across the region's entire transit

network. Additionally, we have successfully

renewed a multi-year global framework

agreement with our largest key retail customer,

committing to provide full-service solutions

across all major regions. This reaffirms the

long-term trust that our global enterprise

clients place in us. Another customer milestone

was a new framework agreement signed with

Hyundai in Germany, expanding our footprint in

the important DACH automotive sector. These

wins combined highlight the strength and

momentum of our full service offering and our

ability to deliver value across a broad spectrum

of industries and geographies. Meanwhile, the

previously announced Swedish healthcare

enterprise project is now in operational roll-out

stage, marking a major step forward in our

healthcare segment expansion.

The integration of our latest acquisition,

Beyond Digital Solutions Ltd in the UK, is

progressing as planned. We are extensively

replacing third-party software with our

proprietary Engage software suite. This

strategic move strongly positions ZetaDisplay

to expand our full-service offerings and

enhance our market presence in the UK

throughout 2025.

Our Liveqube audio solutions service maintains

strong momentum, achieving a record number

of new licenses in December. As we sharpen

our focus on audio solutions, the increasing

adoption of Liveqube among key customers

validates the growing demand for integrated,

multi-channel customer engagement

solutions.

The rising commercial trend across our

regions, bolstered by positive feedback from

customers and prospects, underscores the

competitiveness of our bespoke Full-Service

Provider model. This is made possible by our

high quality, proprietary software, The Engage

suite, in which we continue to actively invest.

OUTLOOK

During 2024 we have successfully streamlined

operations across all countries under One Zeta,

with clearly delegated local P&L

responsibilities. A unified core in product,

customer care, finance, marketing, and HR

supports this structure, enhancing our

capacity for sustainable scaling and preserving

our local, customer-first approach.

Looking ahead, we remain focused on driving

long-term value through innovation,

operational excellence, and deeper customer

engagement to accelerate profitable growth.

I would once again like to extend my sincere

gratitude to all our employees for their

dedication and to our customers for their

continued trust in ZetaDisplay.

Malmö, February 28, 2025

Anders Olin

President and CEO

Full Year End report attached and available on https://ir.zetadisplay.com/

UPCOMING REPORTING SESSIONS

The 2024 Full Annual report for ZetaDisplay AB

(publ) will be published on ir.zetadisplay.com in

April, week 18, 2025. The 2025 Q1 interim

report for ZetaDisplay AB (publ) will be

published on ir.zetadisplay.com in May, week

22, 2025.

