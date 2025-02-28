Allianz shares demonstrated resilience on Friday, dipping just 0.2% to €332.30, outperforming the broader DAX index. The insurance giant reported exceptional results for 2024, with operating profit surging 9% to €16 billion, exceeding both company targets and analyst expectations. This stellar performance enables generous shareholder returns: a dividend increase of 11.6% to €15.40 per share, alongside a new share buyback program worth up to €2 billion, scheduled to commence in March and conclude by end-2025. The company's total business volume grew impressively by 11% to nearly €180 billion, while net profit attributable to shareholders climbed 16% to €9.9 billion. For 2025, the insurance group has set a target operating profit between €15-17 billion, with market experts anticipating results at the upper end of this range.
Strong Performance Across All Segments
The property and casualty insurance division made a substantial contribution to Allianz's success, with operating profit increasing by €1 billion to €7.9 billion. The combined ratio improved from 93.8% to 93.4%, partly due to reduced natural catastrophe claims, which fell by more than half a billion euros to €1.8 billion. The life and health insurance segment also performed well, with operating profit rising 6% to €5.5 billion. Meanwhile, the asset management units Pimco and Allianz Global Investors attracted net inflows of €84.8 billion, pushing total assets under management to €1.9 trillion by year-end-an increase of over €200 billion compared to the previous year.
AdAllianz Stock: New Analysis - 28 February
Fresh Allianz information released. What's the impact for investors? Our latest independent report examines recent figures and market trends.Read our updated Allianz analysis...