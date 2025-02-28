EQS-News: 4finance S.A.
/ Key word(s): Annual Report/Annual Results
4FINANCE HOLDING S.A. REPORTS RESULTS
Strong FY 2024 performance with net profit of €52.5 million and Adjusted EBITDA of €157.1 million
Robust balance sheet with high cash levels and solid liquidity
28 February 2025. 4finance Holding S.A. (the 'Group' or '4finance'), one of Europe's largest digital consumer lending groups, today announces unaudited consolidated results for the twelve months ending 31 December 2024 (the 'Period').
Operational highlights
Financial Highlights
Liquidity and funding
"The business delivered a strong performance in 2024 with net profit up 19% year-on-year to €53 million and Adjusted EBITDA up 20% year-on-year to €157 million.
"We have our strongest balance sheet to date, supported by high cash levels and solid liquidity. This puts us in a good position to address our October 2026 bond maturity later this year.
"As we move forward, we remain focused on cost efficiency and driving sustainable growth."
Contacts
Additional features:
File: 4finance report on 12M 2024 results
28.02.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|4finance S.A.
|8-10 Avenue de la Gare
|1610 Luxembourg
|Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
|E-mail:
|info@4finance.com
|ISIN:
|XS1417876163, SE0006594412, XS1092320099, XS1094137806,
|WKN:
|A181ZP
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin
|EQS News ID:
|2093483
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2093483 28.02.2025 CET/CEST