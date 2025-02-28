Pro Kapital Grupp: Pro Kapital Council approved Consolidated Interim Report for IV Quarter and 12 Months of 2024 (Unaudited)

MANAGEMENT REPORT

Real Estate Development

In 2024, we achieved substantial completion of the final stage of our Kalaranna development (4 buildings, 146 units) and a slightly over 55% sellout of the inventory. On the construction budget we managed to achieve significant savings, proving that the decision on taking on the construction management in-house was the right step. The construction market definitely stabilized during 2024 (especially the cost of materials) but the general contractors' market is still on shaky grounds.

In Kristiine City, we are actively engaged in the design and building permit application process for three different projects submitted to the Tallinn City Planning Department:

"Dunte" - awaiting the issuance of the building permit

Sammu 2/4 / Sõjakooli 15 - building permit application was submitted in December 2024

Marsi 1 / Sõjakooli 13 - building permit application was submitted in February 2025





All the above listed projects will add ca 33.000 sqm of GBA with ca 320 units of predominantly residential function (95% residential/5% commercial) to our portfolio in a well-established neighbourhood in Kristiine City.

In 2024 we continued the construction of our Uus-Kindrali project (White building) in Kristiine City (91 residential units). By the end of 2024 we had reached the full height of the building. We achieved nearly a 50% sellout during the first stage of construction. The final completion is expected in November 2025.

Further to the above, the management has decided to start the construction of another 7-story residential building with 90 units, located next to the White Building in Kristiine City. We plan to start excavation work in March-April 2025, with presales having begun in February 2025.

In Riga, the sales River Breeze Residence have finished. The team successfully sold all the remaining inventory during 2024, with only two parking spots left. At the end of 2024, Group's management tasked Pro Kapital Latvia with exploring the possibility of launching another stage in our Kliversala project called Blue Marine. It is a residential development of 101 units. If suitable conditions are met, construction is planned to start in the first half of 2025. The development already has a building permit.

In Vilnius we have completed five residential buildings in S?altiniu? Namai Attico project with 115 apartments in 2019. Today all the remaining inventory is sold (1 last unit is committed to but expected to close in April 2025). During 2024 we continued the construction of the final stage of Šaltiniu Namai Attico with city villas and a commercial building.

Our latest investment on Naugarduko Street in Vilnius involves transforming a former school into a high-end residential complex. Located on a hill with breathtaking views of Vilnius' Old Town, the development will feature approximately 50 luxury apartments. An architectural competition was carried out for the purpose, and the winning studio has been in the process of designing and carrying out the building permit process with the city. Subject to the issuance of the permit, we plan to start renovation works in 2025.

Hotel operations

The hotel sector has regained momentum, and there is still a notable surge in demand. In 2024, just like in 2023, the hotel achieved excellent results, outperforming the budget.

Other operations

The Group holds a majority stake in Preatoni Nuda Proprietà and its subsidiary, Preatoni Intermediazioni Immobiliari, which continue to strengthen their position in the Italian real estate market, specializing in the acquisition, sale, and brokerage of bare ownership properties.

In 2024, rising interest rates led investors to shift away from real estate, causing a market slowdown from February to September. Financial instruments became the preferred choice, temporarily dampening property investments.

However, by October, as interest rates began to decline, confidence in the real estate sector started to recover. A full market normalization is expected by late 2025. Despite the challenges of 2024, Preatoni Nuda Proprietà enters 2025 on solid footing.

Other matters

Group considers it important to highlight that SA PREATONI Group, which owns 49,62% of Pro Kapital shares, has announced the listing of its shares on the Euronext Access+ Paris segment through a technical admission. The first trading day for PREATONI Group shares (ISIN: FR001400WXE7) was 12 February 2025.

SA PREATONI Group is an international company specializing in the ownership and operation of hospitality assets, as well as residential and commercial real estate development.

Conclusion

The turbulent prior years, due to the pandemic and the start of the war, definitely changed the economic landscape of all the Baltic countries. The increased public spending (especially on defence) has resulted in changes to the taxation system which has forced the industries to adapt, become more efficient, find new markets. It is fair to say, however, that the resilience in weathering the difficult times has resulted in a new stable platform for growth. The real estate industry definitely saw a slight bounce-back in Q4, 2024 and it is a general belief in the market that the worst is now past us. In making our planning for 2025, we are exercising modest optimism. The developments in the lending market are also supporting our buyers and we feel their confidence is making purchase decisions is on the rise.

Edoardo Preatoni

CEO

Key financials

The total revenue of the Group in 2024 was 18.2 million euros compared to 23.0 million euros in 2023. The total revenue of the fourth quarter was 7.6 million euros compared to 3.1 million euros in 2023.

The real estate sales revenues are recorded at the point of time when legal title is transferred to the buyer. Therefore, the revenues from sales of real estate depend on the construction cycle and the completion of the residential developments.

Revenue from sale of real estate has decreased compared to the previous year, as most apartments in our completed real estate projects had been sold by the end of 2023. In 2024, sales of the remaining inventory continued in Kliversala, Riga and in Šaltiniu Namai, Vilnius. In December 2024 we started handing over the first apartments from the final stage of Kalaranna District, Tallinn, while the majority will be ready for the customers in the first quarter of 2025.

The gross profit of twelve months of 2024 has decreased by 23% amounting to 5.4 million euros compared to 7.0 million euros in 2023. The gross profit of the fourth quarter was 2.6 million euros compared to 1.0 million euros in 2023.

The operating result in the twelve months was 123 thousand euros profit comparing to 3.0 million euros profit during the same period in 2023. The operating result of the fourth quarter was 1.9 million euros profit compared to 1.3 million euros profit in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The net result for the twelve months of 2024 was 2.8 million euros loss, comparing to 0.9 million euros loss in the reference period. The net result of the fourth quarter was 1.3 million euros profit compared to 125 thousand euros profit in the same period of 2023.

Cash used in operating activities during 2024 was 10.2 million euros comparing to 9.1 million euros generated during the same period in 2023. Cash used in operating activities during fourth quarter was 219 thousand euros compared to 440 thousand euros used in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Net assets per share on 31 December 2024 totalled to 0.92 euros compared to 0.96 euros on 31 December 2023.

Key performance indicators

2024 12M 2023 12M 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 Revenue, th EUR 18 158 23 021 7 554 3 052 Gross profit, th EUR 5 423 7 028 2 567 1 028 Gross profit, % 30% 31% 34% 34% Operating result, th EUR 123 2 963 1 853 1 296 Operating result, % 1% 13% 25% 42% Net result, th EUR -2 804 -900 1 257 125 Net result, % -15% -4% 17% 4%









Earnings per share, EUR -0.05 -0.02 0.02 0.00

31.12.2024 31.12.2023 Total Assets, th EUR 118 758 107 237 Total Liabilities, th EUR 66 466 52 814 Total Equity, th EUR 52 292 54 423 Debt / Equity * 1.27 0.97





Return on Assets, % ** -2.5% -0.08% Return on Equity, % *** -5.3% -1.5% Net asset value per share, EUR **** 0.92 0.96



*debt / equity = total debt / total equity

**return on assets = net profit/loss / total average assets

***return on equity = net profit/loss / total average equity

****net asset value per share = net equity / number of shares

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated interim statement of financial position

in thousands of euros 31.12.2024 31.12.2023 ASSETS



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents 4 344 17 065 Current receivables 822 1 411 Prepaid expenses 422 268 Inventories 56 951 35 563 Total current assets 62 539 54 307 Non-current assets



Non-current receivables 317 2 010 Property, plant and equipment 7 595 7 763 Right-of-use assets 513 365 Investment property 44 210 40 361 Goodwill 863 0 Intangible assets 2 721 96 Total non-current assets 56 219 50 595 Assets held for sale 0 2 335 Total assets held for sale 0 2 335 TOTAL ASSETS 118 758 107 237 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY



Current liabilities



Current debt 15 427 30 141 Customer advances 9 618 3 657 Trade and other payables 6 685 4 911 Tax liabilities 833 161 Short-term provisions 24 11 Total current liabilities 32 587 38 881 Non-current liabilities



Long-term debt 31 660 12 695 Other long term liabilities 6 0 Deferred income tax liabilities 2 031 1 130 Long-term provisions 182 108 Total non-current liabilities 33 879 13 933 TOTAL LIABILITIES 66 466 52 814 Equity attributable to owners of the Company



Share capital in nominal value 11 338 11 338 Share premium 5 661 5 661 Statutory reserve 1 134 1 134 Revaluation reserve 1 977 2 092 Retained earnings 31 594 34 198 Total equity attributable to the owners of the Company 51 704 54 423 Non-controlling interest 588 0 TOTAL EQUITY 52 292 54 423 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY 118 758 107 237

Consolidated interim statements of comprehensive income

in thousands of euros 2024 12M 2023 12M 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 CONTINUING OPERATIONS







Operating income







Revenue 18 158 23 021 7 554 3 052 Cost of goods sold -12 735 -15 993 -4 987 -2 024 Gross profit 5 423 7 028 2 567 1 028









Marketing expenses -1 136 -705 -363 -219 Administrative expenses -5 293 -5 440 -1 474 -1 580 Other income 1 186 2 099 1 152 2 103 Other expenses -57 -19 -29 -36 Operating profit/ loss 123 2 963 1 853 1 296









Financial income 123 254 25 80 Financial expense -3 205 -4 115 -794 -1 257 Profit / loss before income tax -2 959 -898 1 084 119 Income tax 155 -2 173 6 Net profit / loss for the period -2 804 -900 1 257 125 Attributable to:







Equity holders of the parent -2 604 -900 -1 406 125 Non-controlling interests -200 0 -149 0 Other comprehensive income net of income tax:







Net change in asset revaluation reserve -115 0 -115 0









Total comprehensive income / loss for the year -2 919 -900 1 142 125 Attributable to:







Equity holders of the parent -2 719 -900 1 291 125 Non-controlling interests -200 0 -149 0 Earnings per share for the period € -0.05 -0.02 0.02 0.00

The full report can be found in the file attached.

Ann-Kristin Kuusik

CFO

+372 614 4920

prokapital@prokapital.ee