Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 28, 2025) - Romios Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: RG) (OTC Pink: RMIOF) (FSE: D4R) ("Romios Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it will be exhibiting at the annual 2025 Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada Convention (PDAC), the world's premier mineral exploration & mining event. We invite all our shareholders and conference delegates to visit us at booth #2717.

The in-person event will be held at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre (MTCC) from Sunday, March 2nd to Wednesday, March 5th, 2025.

Romios' CEO and President, Mr. Stephen Burega and Vice - President, Exploration John Biczok are looking forward to discussing with shareholders and attendees the exciting results from the past 2 years' work on several of the Company's major projects, including:

HIGHLIGHTS

At the Kinkaid property in Mineral County, Nevada, recent work at the Honeycomb Hill prospect has reinforced the Company's belief that this prospect is just one of several potential porphyry Cu-Au-Ag centres on the property (Press Release Oct. 8, 2024): The apparent porphyry copper centre and overlying epithermal to mesothermal base and precious metal rich vein system has now been expanded to an area >450 x 450 m with the discovery of numerous historic underground mine workings and highly mineralized trenches. The mineralized zones are surrounded by broad, pervasive sericitic alteration zones and appear to trend under younger, overlying volcanics to the south. The largest old mine workings consist of a 70 m long series of 4 adits and underground workings at Honeycomb Hill itself, and these have returned assays ranging from trace amounts to 78.16 g/t Au, 12.1% Cu and 575 g/t Ag. Field work on the adjacent KIN claim block in 2024 located numerous copper-rich boulders along the same creek bed that returned a series of 9 outstanding assays in 2023: 0.73% to 13.3% Cu as well as one magnetite sample with 12.7 g/t Au (Press release Oct 8, 2023). The 2024 sample geology has now confirmed that the mineralized rocks are primarily garnet-epidote skarns, suggesting that the causative pluton is likely quite shallow in this area, and helped define the potential source area (Press release Aug 27, 2024). Follow-up is planned in the spring of 2025.



At the Scossa mine site, a former high-grade gold (>1 oz/t Au) producer in Pershing County, Nevada, a 3D model completed in 2022 has outlined a potential high-grade ore shoot at shallow depths down plunge from the old workings on the main vein. This remains a high-priority drill target, along with the boiling zone levels of the 4 parallel veins. Exploration in 2023 located a new showing that assayed 10.2 g/t Au across a 1 m wide, partially exposed quartz vein, 300 m along strike from the nearest historic workings (see press release July 13, 2023). Field work on this new discovery is planned for the spring of 2025.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by John Biczok, P. Geo., Vice President, Exploration for Romios Gold and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. In addition to his extensive experience with several major mining companies exploring for a wide variety of ore types across Canada and India, Mr. Biczok spent 12 years conducting exploration and research at the Musselwhite gold mine in NW Ontario.

About Romios Gold Resources Inc.

Romios Gold Resources Inc. is a progressive Canadian mineral exploration company engaged in precious- and base-metal exploration, focused primarily on gold, copper and silver. It has a 100% interest in the Lundmark-Akow Lake Au-Cu property plus 4 additional claim blocks in northwestern Ontario and extensive claim holdings covering several significant porphyry copper-gold prospects in the "Golden Triangle" of British Columbia. Additional interests include the Kinkaid claims in Nevada covering numerous Au-Ag-Cu workings, and the Scossa mine property in Nevada which is a former high-grade gold producer. The Company retains an ongoing interest in several properties including a 2% NSR on McEwen Mining's Hislop gold property in Ontario; a 2% NSR on Enduro Metals' Newmont Lake Au-Cu-Ag property in BC, and the Company has signed a definitive agreement with Copperhead Resources Inc. ("Copperhead") whereby Copperhead can acquire a 75% ownership interest in Romios' Red Line Property in BC.

Romios has 264 million common shares outstanding, 284 million shares fully diluted.

