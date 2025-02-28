FirstGroup Plc - Completion of RATP London acquisition

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

FIRSTGROUP PLC

completion of RATP London acquisition

FirstGroup plc (the 'Group') is pleased to announce that it has completed its acquisition of London bus operator RATP Dev Transit London Limited and its subsidiaries ('RATP London') (the 'Acquisition').

The Acquisition has facilitated the Group's entry into the London bus market with a strong position and supports the Group's strategy of growing and diversifying its revenue base.

As detailed in the Group's announcement on 10 December 2024, RATP London is one of the principal bus operators in London, with a c.12% market share. The operator has ten depots in Central and West London, a fleet of c.1,000 buses, a third of which are fully electric, and c.3,700 employees.

RATP London currently operates 83 Transport for London ('TfL') route contracts and as the contract portfolio evolves over the next five years annual revenues are expected to grow to £300-350m, with operating margins in line with historical London levels of c. 6-7%.

The Group anticipates a FY 2025 year-end adjusted net debt position of c.£130-135m reflecting the completion of the RATP London and Matthews Coach Hire acquisitions and the execution of the Group's £50m share buyback programme that is now expected to be substantially complete by the year end.

