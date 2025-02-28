Anzeige
WKN: 120071 | ISIN: GB0031215220 | Ticker-Symbol: POH1
Xetra
28.02.25
17:35 Uhr
20,600 Euro
-0,380
-1,81 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
STOXX Europe 600
PR Newswire
28.02.2025 18:30 Uhr
112 Leser
Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

Carnival PLC - Carnival Plc Annual Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 28

CARNIVAL PLC ANNUAL REPORT

MIAMI (February 28, 2025) - Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) announce that the Carnival plc 2024 Annual Report has been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

This document is also available on our website at www.carnivalcorp.com or www.carnivalplc.com.

Carnival Corporation & plc is the largest global cruise company, and among the largest leisure travel companies, with a portfolio of world-class cruise lines - AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.


