WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Tesla terminated a seasoned engineer and manager after he publicly challenged CEO Elon Musk's contentious social media remark, which referenced Nazi leaders.Jared Ottmann, an integral figure in Tesla's battery supply chain initiatives, voiced his disapproval in a January LinkedIn post, describing the comment as profoundly offensive.Ottmann asserted that Musk's erratic behavior was well known within the company. He detailed his persistent efforts since 2022 to address his concerns with various internal bodies-ranging from management and human resources to legal compliance and investor relations. Although many colleagues expressed personal support, he lamented that Tesla's corporate leadership remained conspicuously silent.Having dedicated six years to the firm and risen to a managerial role in battery thermal supplier industrialization, Ottmann's dismissal casts a stark light on the company's internal culture.Critics contend that this action sends a clear message: dissent regarding Musk's provocative digital persona could result in severe professional consequences.As Tesla navigates the fallout from Musk's provocative online conduct, the incident raises pressing questions about the company's commitment to fostering open dialogue and intellectual freedom.The termination of a respected manager underscores the ongoing tension between nurturing innovation and maintaining an environment that tolerates critical feedback-an equilibrium that is increasingly in jeopardy under Musk's leadership.