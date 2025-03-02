Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2025) - Valleyview Resources Inc, (TSXV: VVR) (soon to be renamed Homeland Uranium Corporation with the ticker symbol TSXV: HLU) ("Homeland" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has released its new website which can be found at www.homeland-uranium.com. The website will also have links to Homeland's social media pages including Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

Homeland is also pleased to announce that the Company will be attending its first ever PDAC Conference from March 2nd through March 5th. Shareholders and potential investors are encouraged to meet the Company's management team all four days of the conference at our booth #2623 located in the Investors Exchange Pavilion.

About Valleyview Resources Inc./Homeland Uranium Corp.

Valleyview Resources Inc. (soon to be Homeland Uranium Corp.) is a mineral exploration company focused on becoming a premier US-focused and resource-bearing uranium explorer and developer. The Company is in the process of acquiring the Coyote Basin and Red Wash uranium projects in northwestern Colorado. Homeland also has an ownership stake in the Fraser Lake Au-Ag-Cu project in British Columbia.

