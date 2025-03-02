Regina, Saskatchewan--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2025) - Above Food Ingredients Inc. (NASDAQ: ABVE) ("AFII" or the "Company"), a differentiated, regenerative ingredient company, announces that the Royal Bank of Canada ("RBC") submitted an application for receivership for Purely Canada Food Corp. ("PCFC"), a subsidiary of Above Food Ingredients Inc. and four affiliated guarantor subsidiaries. PCFC has been operating in a limited capacity over the past six months as the entity has been working with the Canadian Grain Commission to meet relicensing requirements. PCFC and RBC agreed on a two-week period to negotiate the terms of a forbearance agreement, and management expects to reach a resolution with RBC within the two-week period.

Above Food Ingredients Inc. is a differentiated, regenerative ingredient company that celebrates delicious products made with real, nutritious, and flavorful ingredients delivered with transparency. AFII' vision is to create a healthier world-one seed, one field, and one bite at a time. With a robust chain of custody of plant proteins, enabled by scaled operations and infrastructure in primary agriculture and processing, AFII delivers nutritious foods to businesses and consumers with traceability and sustainability.

