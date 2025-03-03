PARIS (dpa-AFX) - QIAGEN N.V. (QGEN) announced that it has filed a complaint against bioMrieux S.A. for patent infringement, reinforcing its commitment to protecting the scientific advancements behind its proprietary QuantiFERON technology.The complaint, submitted to the Local Division of the Court of First Instance of the Unified Patent Court in Düsseldorf, Germany, pertains to European Patent EP 2 276 883 B2.The patent, among several owned by QIAGEN that protect the QuantiFERON technology, encompasses significant innovations in the QuantiFERON-TB Gold Plus, which is employed worldwide for tuberculosis (TB) detection.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX