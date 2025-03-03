ROSTOCK (dpa-AFX) - Auren Energia, a Brazil-based energy holding company, has commissioned Nordex Group to supply and install 19 N163/5.X turbines. The 112 MW order includes a service agreement for an initial period of fifteen years, with options to extend up to thirty years.The turbines will be installed at the Cajuína 3 wind farm, part of the Cajuína Wind Complex located in Lajes, Rio Grande do Norte. Installation of the 19 turbines is set to begin in early 2026. The turbines will operate at 5.9 MW on 120-meter concrete towers. Commissioning is scheduled for autumn 2026.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX