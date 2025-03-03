LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK plc (GSK.L, GSK) announced that Depemokimab demonstrated clinically meaningful and statistically significant improvements for patients with chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps or CRSwNP in phase III trials.The ANCHOR-1 and ANCHOR-2 trials revealed that Depemokimab, administered twice yearly, led to reductions in nasal polyp size and obstruction compared to placebo. Additionally, a pooled analysis of the two trials showed improvements (reductions) from baseline versus placebo.Chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP) is caused by inflammation of the nasal lining that can lead to soft tissue growths, known as nasal polyps. People with CRSwNP experience symptoms such as nasal obstruction, loss of smell, facial pain, sleep disturbance, infections and nasal discharge that can significantly affect their emotional and physical well-being.For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX