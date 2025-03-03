Chosen by UK Boutique Manager as Single Strategic Provider for Front-to-Back Office Solutions

Northern Trust (Nasdaq: NTRS) has been appointed by UK asset management boutique Brickwood Asset Management to provide Whole Office asset servicing solutions spanning front, middle and back-office functions.

Brickwood Asset Management is an independent UK-based asset management boutique, which has a dedicated focus on value investing.

The firm was founded in 2024 by experienced equity fund manager Ben Whitmore, who has a track record spanning more than 30 years, most recently at Jupiter Asset Management. Whitmore is a co-founder of the business alongside partners Claudia Ripley, Dermot Murphy and Kevin Murphy

Claudia Ripley, chief executive officer at Brickwood Asset Management, said: "Partnering with Northern Trust supports our ambitions to grow our business and scale our distribution. It will help us meet all operational requirements, from digitising our investment process through to supporting our trading, risk management and investor reporting, through a single provider."

Solutions to be provided across Brickwood Asset Management's front-to-back office functions include Northern Trust's investment data science partnership with Equity Data Science to help it digitise, institutionalise and continually optimise its investment process, as well as outsourced trading via Integrated Trading Solutions and a range of middle office services.

Further core services include fund administration, global custody, client reporting and performance management.

Laurence Everitt, head of Global Fund Services, UK at Northern Trust, commented:

"The Brickwood Asset Management team's exceptional track record, ambitious plans and focus on implementing a scalable operating model to accommodate evolution and growth is something we're really excited about. Our Whole Office strategy brings benefits for our client throughout their investment chain supporting decision-making, speed-to-market, and competitiveness while complementing the team's core focus on managing money on behalf of its clients."

About Northern Trust Banking Markets

Northern Trust Banking Markets is comprised of a number of Northern Trust entities that provide trading and execution services on behalf of institutional clients, including foreign exchange, institutional brokerage, securities finance and transition management services. Foreign exchange, securities finance and transition management services are provided by The Northern Trust Company (TNTC) globally, and Northern Trust Global Services SE (NTGS SE) in the European Economic Area (EEA). Institutional Brokerage services including ITS are provided by NTGS SE in the EEA, Northern Trust Securities LLP (NTS LLP) in the rest of EMEA, Northern Trust Securities Australia Pty Ltd (NTSA) in APAC and Northern Trust Securities, Inc. (NTSI) in the United States, member FINRA, SIPC and a subsidiary of Northern Trust Corporation.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation (Nasdaq: NTRS) is a leading provider of wealth management, asset servicing, asset management and banking to corporations, institutions, affluent families and individuals. Founded in Chicago in 1889, Northern Trust has a global presence with offices in 24 U.S. states and Washington, D.C., and across 22 locations in Canada, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia-Pacific region. As of December 31, 2024, Northern Trust had assets under custody/administration of US$16.8 trillion, and assets under management of US$1.6 trillion. For more than 135 years, Northern Trust has earned distinction as an industry leader for exceptional service, financial expertise, integrity and innovation. Visit us on northerntrust.com. Follow us on Instagram @northerntrustcompany or Northern Trust on LinkedIn.

Northern Trust Corporation, Head Office: 50 South La Salle Street, Chicago, Illinois 60603 U.S.A., incorporated with limited liability in the U.S. Global legal and regulatory information can be found at https://www.northerntrust.com/terms-and-conditions.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250303325229/en/

Contacts:

Media Contacts

Europe, Middle East, Africa Asia-Pacific:



Camilla Greene

+44 (0) 20 7982 2176

Camilla_Greene@ntrs.com



Simon Ansell

+ 44 (0) 20 7982 1016

Simon_Ansell@ntrs.com

US Canada:



John O'Connell

+1 312 444 2388

John_O'Connell@ntrs.com

http://www.northerntrust.com