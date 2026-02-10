Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking News: Pacifica meldet neue hochgradige Entdeckung und genau deshalb kann der Markt das nicht ignorieren
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 854009 | ISIN: US6658591044 | Ticker-Symbol: NT4
Tradegate
09.02.26 | 15:39
129,00 Euro
-0,77 % -1,00
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
129,00130,0016:58
130,00131,0016:19
ACCESS Newswire
10.02.2026 16:26 Uhr
127 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Northern Trust Wins Communitas Award for Global Community Leadership

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 10, 2026 / We're thrilled to share that Northern Trust won the Communitas Award for Leadership in Community Service and Corporate Social Responsibility!

The award is in recognition of our annual global month of service, Achieving Greater Together (AGT).

The Communitas Awards honor individuals, businesses and organizations that demonstrate exceptional commitment to community service, volunteerism, philanthropy and sustainable, ethical business practices.

AGT demonstrates Northern Trust's commitment to those same principles and the incredible efforts of our employees to create meaningful impact and drive positive change. Last October alone, more than 12,000 employees worldwide contributed over 60,000 volunteer hours and helped provide over 3 million meals to communities across North America, APAC and EMEA.

Learn more about AGT and our community impact.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Northern Trust on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Northern Trust
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/northern-trust
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Northern Trust



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/northern-trust-wins-communitas-award-for-global-community-leadership-1135546

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Favoritenwechsel
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.