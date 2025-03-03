EXOSENS MAKES FIRST US INVESTMENT IN NIGHT VISION PRODUCTION CAPACITY TO ADDRESS GROWING DEMAND AND BENEFIT FROM NEW OPPORTUNITIES

PRESS RELEASE

MÉRIGNAC, FRANCE - MARCH, 3rd 2025

In response to increasing demand, Exosens will invest €20M over the next two years to expand production capacity in both Europe and the U.S.

This investment will establish Exosens' first U.S. manufacturing site for producing "Made in America" image intensifier tubes

It strengthens Exosens' position to capture a larger share of the world's largest market, which represents 45% of the global market and is set for strong growth in both commercial and defense sectors



The global night vision market is benefiting from growing demand, driven by increasing defense budgets and the need for armies worldwide to enhance their night fighting capabilities. The return of high-density combat has underscored the critical importance of night operation abilities as a key tactical advantage. NATO and Tier-1 allies continued to ramp up their procurement of night vision systems in 2024, though they are still far from reaching the targeted equipment rate.

With decades of expertise, Photonis, brand of Exosens, offers image intensifier tubes, the engine of night vision devices, which improve soldiers' tactical situational awareness, agility and mobility, as well as their targeting and driving capabilities, in the darkest of nights.

In order to meet increasing night vision demand, Exosens invests €20m to expand its production capacity not only in Europe but also in the US with, for the first time, a new production plant in the US underscoring additional market opportunities with locally produced "Made in America" image intensifier tubes.

This new installation will take place in Sturbridge (Massachusetts) where the group has already its Photonics Scientific Inc subsidiary. Exosens will take advantage of the support and synergies available within the group to optimize the time setup for the manufacturing of the image intensifier tubes, which is expected to begin in early 2027.

"We are pleased to announce a new investment in our capacity on the US ground, which represents a major step in our strategy. Expansion into the US market presents a significant opportunity to strengthen our position as a global leader in image intensifier tubes. This new capacity will also enable us to meet customers' demand for large-volume, high-performance products manufactured in the US", said Exosens CEO, Jérôme Cerisier

Exosens publishes its full-year 2024 results on 3 March 2025, before market opening.

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company, with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the field of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detection components and solutions such as travelling wave tubes, advanced cameras, neutron & gamma detectors, instrument detectors and light intensifier tubes. This allows Exosens to respond to complex issues in extremely demanding environments by offering tailor-made solutions to its customers. Thanks to its sustained investments, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D carried out on 12 sites, in Europe and North America and with over 1,700 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris ?Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2?. Exosens is a member of Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid & Small, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: exosens.com.

