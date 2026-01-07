Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.01.2026 18:58 Uhr
138 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Theon International PLC: THEON completes the acquisition of a circa 9.8% stake in Exosens

PRESS RELEASE

Bloomberg (THEON:NA) / Reuters (THEON.AS)

7 January 2026 - Theon International Plcis pleased to announce the completion of the acquisition of a circa 9.8% stake in Exosens SA (EXOSENS), following the successful conclusion of all required regulatory notifications, for a cash consideration of €268.7 million corresponding to €54.0 per share.

This transaction makes THEON the second largest shareholder and reflects the continuation of the long-standing commercial partnership between the two companies. THEON and EXOSENS have an established commercial relationship, as reflected in the December 2025 extension of the long-term commercial supply agreement through to 2030, and the new contract revision of OCCAR for a firm order of 100,000 NVGs for the German Bundeswehr.

Christian Hadjiminas, Founder and CEO of THEON, commented: "THEON and EXOSENS have been close commercial partners for years, having been awarded landmark contracts in Europe and Middle East, including the recently announced OCCAR contract revision representing the largest NVG contract ever signed by a European NATO member.In a high growth market, securing your supply chain is fundamental to remaining a market-leading player, and this investment will support us in remaining at the forefront of the market and in a position to respond to global demand trend, which is accelerating. Recent market and geopolitical developments reinforce our confidence in the strategic decision behind this transaction and the positive outlook for the defense industry sector."

For inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations
Nikos Malesiotis
E-Mail: ir@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6772290		Media Contact
Elli Michou
E-Mail: press@theon.com
Tel: +30 210 6728610


About THEON GROUP

THEON GROUP of companies develops and manufactures cutting-edge night vision and thermal Imaging systems for Defense and Security applications with a global footprint. THEON GROUP started its operations in 1997 from Greece and today occupies a leading role in the sector thanks to its international presence through subsidiaries and production facilities in Greece, Cyprus, Germany, the Baltics, the United States, the Gulf States, Switzerland, Denmark, Belgium, Singapore and South Korea. THEON GROUP has more than 240,000 systems in service with Armed and Special Forces in 71 countries around the world, 26 of which are NATO countries. ????? ????RNATIONAL PLC has been listed on Euronext Amsterdam

Attachment

  • Press Release EXOSENS Closing_07012026_vFf (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/b4acdb98-3848-46c0-a9a4-e0478d8005bb)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
