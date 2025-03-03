FirstFarms A/S has decided to bring forward the date of publication of the annual report for 2024 following Constantinsborg A/S' decision to submit a voluntary cash offer to the shareholders of FirstFarms A/S

As announced in company announcement 2/2025 of 11 February 2025, FirstFarms A/S ("FirstFarms") received notice from Constantinsborg A/S (the "Offeror") that the Offeror has decided to submit a voluntary cash offer for all shares in FirstFarms (excluding treasury shares held by FirstFarms and shares already held by the Offeror) (the "Offer"). The offer document must be published no later than 12 March 2025.

As a result of this and the coincidence in time with the publication of FirstFarms' annual report for 2024, FirstFarms has decided to bring forward the publication of FirstFarms' annual report for 2024 from 26 March 2025 to 13 March 2025. FirstFarms' financial calendar for 2025 has otherwise not been changed.

The Board of Directors' statement is expected to be disclosed after FirstFarms' annual report and no later than within the expiry of the first half of the offer period. This statement will, among other things, contain the Board of Directors' position on the Offer, including the advantages and disadvantages related to the Offer. As previously announced, Lise Kaae will not participate in the preparation of the Board of Directors' statement due to her relationship with the Offeror.

Prior to considering the Offer, the shareholders of FirstFarms are recommended to read the Offeror's offer document and any related documents as well as FirstFarms' Board of Directors' statement and annual report for 2024. FirstFarms, including the Board of Directors, assumes no responsibility for any decisions that the shareholders may make with respect to the Offer.

FirstFarms, including the Board of Directors, is assisted by ABG Sundal Collier as financial advisor and Gorrissen Federspiel Advokatpartnerselskab as legal advisor in connection with the Offer.

