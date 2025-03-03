Kawasaki and Tokyo, Mar 3, 2025 - (JCN Newswire) - Rakuten Mobile, Japan's newest and most modern mobile network, today announced it will begin deploying base stations utilizing radio units (RU) developed by Fujitsu Limited, as it accelerates the expansion of its 5G (Sub6) network area in 2025.Leveraging its expertise in building a fully virtualized, cloud-native mobile network based on Open RAN standards in Japan, Rakuten Mobile will continue to rapidly deploy 5G Sub6 base stations and expand its coverage area. Fujitsu, through its compact and energy-efficient RU, will support Rakuten Mobile's rollout of 5G commercial services and contribute to the further global adoption of Open RAN.The RU model to be used by Rakuten Mobile, 44R21, adopts the O-RAN specifications established by the O-RAN ALLIANCE - a worldwide community promoting the development of Open RAN specifications. The RU facilitates communication between the base station's distributed unit (DU) and centralized unit (CU) via a fronthaul interface (1). It has a proven track record of interoperability with equipment from various domestic and international vendors, enabling telecommunications carriers to diversify their equipment choices and mitigate supply chain risks. Additionally, using Fujitsu's proprietary technology, the radio units are designed to be compact, lightweight and energy-efficient, thereby contributing to leaner space requirements and lower network operation costs.The RU 44R21 base model will be showcased at MWC Barcelona 2025, the world's largest connectivity exhibition, held in Barcelona, Spain, from March 3 to 6, 2025.Going forward, Rakuten Mobile will use its pioneering virtualization network technology and existing base station infrastructure to reduce lead times from construction to operation, ensuring cost-efficient deployments of base stations. Additionally, Rakuten Symphony will work together with Fujitsu to discuss future collaborations, aiming to drive the global rollout of these units and accelerate the worldwide adoption of Open RAN technology.Sharad Sriwastawa, co-CEO and CTO of Rakuten Mobile, commented, "We are excited to partner with Fujitsu to accelerate the rollout of high-performance, energy-efficient 5G base stations. This collaboration will enable us to deliver exceptional mobile services to even more of our customers."Masaaki Moribayashi, Corporate Executive Officer and SEVP, Network Business and Special Assignment of Fujitsu Limited, commented, "Fujitsu's focus has been to develop an innovative wireless platform that is compact, lightweight, and energy-efficient. In addition to this wireless device that complies with O-RAN standard specifications, Fujitsu will support Rakuten Mobile in building a flexible and efficient network, leveraging its extensive experience in O-RAN connectivity."(1) Fronthaul refers to the network that connects the control equipment and radio units that make up a base station.Product names, service names, and other names mentioned in this press release are generally trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Trademark symbols such as and (R) may be omitted in this press release.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers in over 100 countries, our 124,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: Computing, Networks, AI, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.7 trillion yen (US$26 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2024 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: www.fujitsu.com.About Rakuten MobileRakuten Mobile, Inc. is a Rakuten Group company responsible for mobile communications, centered on its mobile network operator (MNO) business. Through continuous innovation and the deployment of advanced technology, Rakuten Mobile aims to redefine expectations in the mobile communications industry in order to provide appealing and convenient services for diverse customer needs.Press ContactsRakuten Mobile, Inc.Corporate Communications DepartmentE-mail: global-pr@mail.rakuten.comFujitsu LimitedPublic and Investor Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2025 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.